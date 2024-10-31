Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Texans at Jets

The Houston Texans visit the New York Jets on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video) to kick off the NFL's Week 9 slate.

After starting the season 2-1, the Jets have lost five straight and are now +550 to make the playoffs after opening the season as a slight favorite to take the AFC East.

The Texans (6-2) have won four of five and are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Colts that completed a season sweep in the series. However, Houston will be without Stefon Diggs, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

The AFC South-leading Texans opened as a 1-point favorite, but the action has moved toward the Jets for their Halloween night matchup.

Game lines

Spread: Jets -2.5 (Opened Texans -1)

Money line: Jets -130, Texans +110

Over/Under: 42.5 (Opened 43.5)

First-half spread: Jets -0.5 (-105), Texans +0.5 (+125)

Jets total points: 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Texans total points: 20.5 (Over +100/Under -130)

The props

Passing

Aaron Rodgers total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Rodgers total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +120/Under -155)

C.J. Stroud total passing yards: 224.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Stroud total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +150/Under -200)

Rushing

Joe Mixon total rushing yards: 79.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Breece Hall total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -125)

Braelon Allen total rushing yards: 19.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Receiving

Davante Adams total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +100/Under -130)

Garrett Wilson total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Tank Dell total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Dalton Schultz total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Hall total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Tyler Conklin total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Mixon total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Tyler Fulghum's favorite pick

Jets moneyline (-130)

Of course the 2-6 team is favored over the 6-2 team, right? The Jets have been a disaster this season, but they're really not as bad as the record indicates. The Texans, on the other hand, aren't as good as their record indicates. They have a plus-9 point differential, which is more indicative of a .500 team. Plus, the offense took another hit with the season-ending knee injury to WR Stefon Diggs.

The Jets' season is likely over, but a win in this desperate spot could spark something. I know it's uncomfortable, but New York is favored here for a reason. The Jets should win this game (although we've said that more than a few times this season). I'm betting they do.

Betting trends

The Jets are 0-5 ATS in their past five games.

If the Jets close as favorites, it would be the fifth time in the Super Bowl era a team with a .250 or worse winning percentage is favored over a team with a .750 or better winning percentage in Week 9 or later. The previous four were 4-0 outright and 3-0-1 ATS (last instance: 2019 Browns vs. Bills).

The Jets are 0-4 outright and ATS against teams with winning records this season.

The Jets are 0-3 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3, and they are 3-12 ATS in their past 15 games in that role.

Three straight Jets games have gone over the total. Six of the last seven Texans games have gone under the total.

The Texans are 5-1 ATS as road underdogs under DeMeco Ryans (five straight covers).

The Texans are 13-28-2 ATS all-time in prime-time games.

The Jets are 1-6 ATS in their past seven prime-time games and 7-16 ATS in prime-time games since 2016.

The Jets are 8-17 ATS since the start of last season, second-worst in the NFL (Panthers).

