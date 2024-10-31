        <
          Betting tips for 'Thursday Night Football': Texans at Jets

          • ESPN
          Oct 31, 2024, 02:17 PM

          The Houston Texans visit the New York Jets on Thursday night (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video) to kick off the NFL's Week 9 slate.

          After starting the season 2-1, the Jets have lost five straight and are now +550 to make the playoffs after opening the season as a slight favorite to take the AFC East.

          The Texans (6-2) have won four of five and are coming off a 23-20 victory over the Colts that completed a season sweep in the series. However, Houston will be without Stefon Diggs, who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

          The AFC South-leading Texans opened as a 1-point favorite, but the action has moved toward the Jets for their Halloween night matchup.

          Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

          Game lines

          Spread: Jets -2.5 (Opened Texans -1)
          Money line: Jets -130, Texans +110
          Over/Under: 42.5 (Opened 43.5)

          First-half spread: Jets -0.5 (-105), Texans +0.5 (+125)
          Jets total points: 21.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
          Texans total points: 20.5 (Over +100/Under -130)

          The props

          Passing

          Aaron Rodgers total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -140/Under +110)
          Rodgers total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +120/Under -155)
          C.J. Stroud total passing yards: 224.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
          Stroud total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +150/Under -200)

          Rushing

          Joe Mixon total rushing yards: 79.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
          Breece Hall total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -115/Under -125)
          Braelon Allen total rushing yards: 19.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

          Receiving

          Davante Adams total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +100/Under -130)
          Garrett Wilson total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
          Tank Dell total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
          Dalton Schultz total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -105/Under -125)
          Hall total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
          Tyler Conklin total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
          Mixon total receiving yards: 24.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

          Tyler Fulghum's favorite pick

          Jets moneyline (-130)

          Of course the 2-6 team is favored over the 6-2 team, right? The Jets have been a disaster this season, but they're really not as bad as the record indicates. The Texans, on the other hand, aren't as good as their record indicates. They have a plus-9 point differential, which is more indicative of a .500 team. Plus, the offense took another hit with the season-ending knee injury to WR Stefon Diggs.

          The Jets' season is likely over, but a win in this desperate spot could spark something. I know it's uncomfortable, but New York is favored here for a reason. The Jets should win this game (although we've said that more than a few times this season). I'm betting they do.

          Betting trends

          Courtesy ESPN Stats & Information

          • The Jets are 0-5 ATS in their past five games.

          • If the Jets close as favorites, it would be the fifth time in the Super Bowl era a team with a .250 or worse winning percentage is favored over a team with a .750 or better winning percentage in Week 9 or later. The previous four were 4-0 outright and 3-0-1 ATS (last instance: 2019 Browns vs. Bills).

          • The Jets are 0-4 outright and ATS against teams with winning records this season.

          • The Jets are 0-3 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3, and they are 3-12 ATS in their past 15 games in that role.

          • Three straight Jets games have gone over the total. Six of the last seven Texans games have gone under the total.

          • The Texans are 5-1 ATS as road underdogs under DeMeco Ryans (five straight covers).

          • The Texans are 13-28-2 ATS all-time in prime-time games.

          • The Jets are 1-6 ATS in their past seven prime-time games and 7-16 ATS in prime-time games since 2016.

          • The Jets are 8-17 ATS since the start of last season, second-worst in the NFL (Panthers).

