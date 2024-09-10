Open Extended Reactions

Each week, Eric Karabell ranks players by position based on their fantasy football value for the rest of the 2024 season. Use the information to optimize the players on your bench for their future potential or to gauge their value in trade. Eric's top 100 can be found below the positions in this column.

Quarterback

Rankings changes: The most notable change is Packers QB Jordan Love leaving the top 20, as he might miss a month or more with a knee injury. Several new names joined the back end of the top 40 quarterbacks -- starting with Love's likely replacement, Malik Willis -- but a free agent looking for work lurks as well. Don't scoff! Ryan Tannehill was a top-10 fantasy QB in 2020, and close to it the following season with the Titans.

Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels takes Love's top-10 spot for now, after he rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the opener. In QB2 range, we see the underrated (it's true!) Baker Mayfield, overrated (yeah, that can be true, too) Tua Tagovailoa and Sam Darnold (this year's Mayfield?) all move up. Don't give up on the Falcons' Kirk Cousins yet, but that was ugly. Don't get too excited about Saints veteran Derek Carr. He can't face the Panthers every week.

Running back

Rankings changes: The top 10 remains mostly intact, and that includes 49ers star Christian McCaffrey, a surprising inactive on Monday night. Let us assume he plays in Week 2, but we should remember his durability issues of the past. Jordan Mason filled in more than capably, and he moves up in these rankings in case he is needed again. McCaffrey remains No. 1 overall, for now.

Eagles star Saquon Barkley was the top running back of the week, and he switches places with Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who was not. Texans newcomer Joe Mixon forces his way into RB1 status. The Saints' Alvin Kamara and the Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson inch up after solid Week 1 outings. New Titan Tony Pollard and new Charger J.K. Dobbins quickly embrace RB3 territory, with upside for more. Do not panic on fallers Raheem Mostert, Tyjae Spears and Gus Edwards. It is simply too early to come to many conclusions.

Wide receiver

Rankings changes: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee) is the big story here, headed for injured reserve which means at least a month out of action. He remains ranked in our top 60, but in WR5 range, a significant fall. Veteran Demarcus Robinson enters the rankings near Nacua. There was good news for the Rams' passing game. Cooper Kupp looked healthy and productive enough to return to WR1 status.

Otherwise, there was minor movement among the top 20 WRs, though we are a bit worried about Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr. We are not as worried about Jameson Williams, Xavier Worthy and Ladd McConkey, but things change quickly in this league.

Tight end

Rankings changes: Week 1 was a quiet one statistically for this position. Only five players reached double-digit PPR points in ESPN scoring, led by the Ravens' Isaiah Likely, also the lone tight end to reach 60 receiving yards. Likely seems unlikely to do that every week. It hardly means we should ignore him, but not at the expense of starter Mark Andrews. They can coexist, and now the Ravens enjoy a pair of top-10 fantasy tight ends.

There were injuries here as well. The Browns' David Njoku (ankle) and Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (knee) seem week-to-week, forcing fantasy managers to plan ahead in case they sit. Both leave the top 10, and Likely and Raiders rookie Brock Bowers usurp their spots. Get excited about the Falcons' Kyle Pitts if you want, but he saw only three targets, and the Steelers didn't cover him on the touchdown. We need to see more. If you invested in the preseason tight end top five of Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Andrews, Trey McBride and Dalton Kincaid and are disappointed none of them reached double-digit PPR points, be patient.