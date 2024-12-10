Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Surtain has shadowed DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans, Garrett Wilson, DeAndre Hopkins, Drake London and Jerry Jeudy, aligning against the group on a combined 148 of 236 routes, including 136 of 155 perimeter routes. The receiving lines of the group were as follows: Metcalf (4 targets-3 catches-29 yards-0 TD), Pickens (4-2-29-0), Evans (3-2-17-0), Wilson (7-5-41-0), Hopkins (5-4-56-0), London (7-3-61-0) and Jeudy (13-9-235-1). The Broncos have been in man coverage more than any other defense (57%) and, especially after allowing Jeudy to go off in their last game, have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points overall and second most to the perimeter over the past eight weeks. Pittman aligns out wide 73% of the time and can expect to see Surtain on those plays.