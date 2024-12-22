Betting tips for 'Sunday Night Football 'Buccaneers-Cowboys

Tyler Fulghum explains why he like the Cowboys plus the points in a showdown with the Buccaneers. (0:38)

The final game of Week 16's Sunday slate, pits the Dallas Cowboys, looking to keep their postseason hopes alive, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock). The Cowboys have won three of their past four games, including a 31-14 upset victory over the Carolina Panthers last week. Much of the team's success has come because of the standout performances of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb caught nine passes of 116 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers, clearing the 100-yard mark for just the second time this season. He enters Sunday night with a receiving prop of 79.5 yards.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are in the midst of a four-game win streak and put up 40 points in a blowout victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Running back Bucky Irving has been the driving force behind Tampa Bay's offensive success recently, rushing for 117 yards on 15 carries last week. The line for this game opened at Bucs -4.5 but has since moved down a half a point to -4. The total also moved down a point to 47.5 after opening at 48.5.

Here is everything you need to know to bet on Buccaneers-Cowboys and Andre Snellings' favorite bet for "Sunday Night Football".

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Game lines

Spread: Buccaneers -4 (opened Buccaneers -4.5)

Moneyline: Buccaneers (-200), Cowboys (+170)

Over/Under: 47.5 (opened 48.5)

First-half spread: Buccaneers -2.5 (-130), Cowboys +2.5 (Even)

First-half moneyline: Buccaneers (-180), Cowboys (+140)

Buccaneers total points: 26.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Cowboys total points: 20.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Matchup predictor (according to ESPN Analytics): Buccaneers by 7.6 points (69.9% chance to win)

The props

Passing

Baker Mayfield total passing yards: 249.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Mayfield total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -145/Under +110)

Cooper Rush total passing yards: 224.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Rush total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over +120/Under -160)

Rushing

Rico Dowdle total rushing yards: 69.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Bucky Irving total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -145/Under +115)

Receiving

Mike Evans total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

CeeDee Lamb total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Jalen McMillian total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over -115/Under -115)

Jake Ferguson total receiving yards: 39.5 (Over Even/Under -130)

Brandin Cooks total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

Sterling Shepard total receiving yards: 29.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

White total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Irving total receiving yards: 19.5 (Over -140/Under +110)

Dowdle total receiving yards: 14.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Andre Snellings' picks

Bucky Irving and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have a successful night against the Dallas Cowboys' defense. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Bucky Irving 60+ total rushing yards (-130)

Despite battling through hip and back injuries, Irving has really come on strong down the stretch of his rookie season. Outside of Week 14, Irving has at least 73 rushing yards in each of his last four complete games. In those games, he averaged 16.3 carries for 107.5 YPG. On Sunday, he faces a Cowboys run defense that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL (136.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

Betting trends

Courtesy ESPN Research

The Buccaneers are 13-3 ATS on the road since the start of last season (since acquiring Baker Mayfield). They are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. Overs are 5-1 in their last six road games.

The Cowboys are 0-5 ATS as home underdogs this season. They are 1-6 outright and ATS overall at home this season. They are 4-11 ATS as underdogs since the start of last season.

The Buccaneers are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Overs are 4-1 in the Cowboys last five games.

1st-half overs are 10-3-1 in Buccaneers games.

Unders are 36-15 on Sunday Night Football over the last three seasons (10-5 this season).

