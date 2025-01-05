What a way to end the NFL regular season. The Minnesota Vikings (14-2, 12-4 ATS) hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions (14-2, 10-5 ATS) to determine the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The loser drops down to the No. 5 seed and will have to open the postseason on the road.

The Lions won the first matchup back in Week 7, 31-29.

Sunday's final game of the regular season is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.

Odds current as of publish time, courtesy of ESPN BET

Spread: Lions -3 (Opened Lions -3)

Moneyline: Lions -150, Vikings +130

Over/Under: 56.5 (Opened 51.5)

First-half spread: Lions -1.5 (-105), Vikings +1.5 (-115)

Vikings first-half points: 13.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Lions first-half points: 14.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Sam Darnold total passing yards: 274.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Darnold total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -210/Under +160)

Jared Goff total passing yards: 274.5 (Over -140/Under+110)

Goff total passing TDs: 1.5 (Over -190/Under +150)

Jahmyr Gibbs total rushing yards: 89.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Aaron Jones total rushing yards: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Justin Jefferson total receiving yards: 99.5 (Over +105/Under -135)

Amon-Ra St. Brown total receiving yards: 79.5 (Over -Even/ Under -130)

Jordan Addison total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Jameson Williams total receiving yards: 59.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Sam LaPorta total receiving yards: 49.5 (Over -130/Under -Even)

T.J. Hockenson total receiving yards: 44.5 (Over -130/Under -Even)

Gibbs total receiving yards: 34.5 (Over -105/Under -125)

Vikings +3 (-120)

In one of the few games in which both teams are expected to be competitive, we have a more predictable environment, so we can more reliably find edges. While I do make the Lions a small favorite in this game, I only have them as a 1-point choice given the current state of their defensive roster. Getting the key number of three with the Vikings at the time of this bet, even at the juice, is the side we'd like to be on here.

Jameson Williams OVER 59.5 receiving yards (-110), Williams anytime TD (+125)

Liz Loza: Given the Lions' lack of a pass rush and noting Sam Darnold's incredible showing in Week 17, there's a considerable amount of money being placed on Minnesota. And the Vikings' defense might be the key to securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC. But that doesn't mean the Lions won't go down swinging. There is zero quit in Detroit. How Ben Johnson deploys his playmakers figures to be interesting.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Though Sam LaPorta has been dominant lately (either scoring a touchdown or clearing 100 receiving yards in three straight outings), I'm not trusting another boom effort in Week 18. Not with LB Ivan Pace Jr. back for Minnesota. With Pace shoring up the middle of the field, quarterback Jared Goff figures to pivot to the perimeter -- and for good reason, as the Vikings have given up the second-most receiving yards to outside WRs (115.5 per game).

Admittedly, Williams stumbled in his first showing at Minnesota, but he also hadn't been as deeply integrated into the offense in Week 7. But since returning from this two-game suspension in Week 10, the second-year pass catcher has averaged 1.6 more targets per game than he did in Weeks 1-7. He has also averaged nearly 76 receiving yards while finding the end zone four times (including his past three games) since then. Given the stakes, Williams should sky.

Jordan Addison OVER 69.5 receiving yards and 5+ receptions (+125)

Daniel Dopp: You know what? Why not go back to the well one more time to close out the regular season? The Lions have been very bad against opposing WRs, giving up the most yards and second-most receptions (trailing only the Vikings) in the NFL. They've given up over 1,085 passing yards in the past three games combined, the most in the NFL over that span by almost 200 yards.

Addison has been hitting this reception line with ease in the second half of the season, but the yards are a little higher than usual. He has hit 70 yards only three times this season, but everything lines up for him to take advantage of the Lions' secondary. With how bad the Lions have been against opposing WRs, Addison's continued ascension beside Justin Jefferson, a super high game total of 56.5 points in the biggest game of the season and two of the worst pass defense teams in the NFL, there's a lot of reasons to think this two-leg parlay could hit. And just for kicks, if you wanted to add in an Addison anytime TD, this would turn into a +280 bet.

Betting trends and more

Courtesy ESPN Research