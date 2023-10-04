India at Asian Games: Full schedule of medal events and fixtures on October 5, Thursday

India will look to add more medals in archery and squash while the women's hockey team will eye qualification to the final at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Thursday.

In badminton. PV Sindhu faces a tough match in her quarterfinals against China's He Bingjiao (6:50 am) while HS Pranoy faces Lee Zii Jia in quarters (7:50 am) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are up against JJ Nge and Johann P in their doubles last eight match. (2:30 pm)

Here's a look at India's schedule for October 5, Thursday:

(Medal events are listed out first. Then the rest chronologically.)

MEDAL EVENTS

4:30 am: Athletics - A Belliappa and Man Singh in the Men's Marathon.

6:10 am: Archery - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur vs Hong Kong in women's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

6:30 am onwards: Bridge - Men's team final.

7:30 am onwards: Wrestling - Antim vs Jasmina Immaeva in women's 53kg round of 16 match. Followed by medal rounds.

Narinder Cheema vs Lee Seyeol (South Korea) in women's 97kg Greco-Roman quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Mansi vs TBD in women's freestyle 57kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

Pooja Gehlot vs Manlika Esati (Thailand) in women's freestyle 50kg round of 17. Followed by medal rounds.

Naveen vs TBD in men's Greco-Roman 130kg quarterfinal. Followed by medal rounds.

11:30 am: Squash - Haridner Pal Sandhu and Dilipa Pallikal vs Malaysia mixed doubles final.

12:15 pm: Archery - Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Samadhan Jawkar vs Bhutan in men's team quarterfinals. Followed by medal rounds.

2:30 pm: Squash - Saurav Ghosal vs Ng Eain Yow (Malaysia) in men's singles final.

EVENTS

6:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Thailand in men's regu group match.

6:30 am: Roller skating - Shreyasi Joshi and Merlin Arpoudam in women's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

After 6.30 am: Ju-Jitsu - Kamal Singh vs Shyhberdi Rahmanov in men's 62kg round of 32.

Tarun Yadav vs Can van Thang (Vietnam) in men's 62kg round of 32 match.

Navya Pandey vs Odgerel Batbayar (Mongolia) in women's 48kg round of 32 match.

Anwesha Deb vs Wu Guanshan (China) in women's 48kg round of 16 match.

6:50 am: Badminton - PV Sindhu vs He Bingjiao (China) in women's singles quarterfinals.

7:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Vietnam in women's regu group match.

7:30 am onwards: Soft tennis - Chirag Patel and Raga Sri; Jay Meena and Aadhya Tiwari in mixed doubles group matches.

7:50 am: Badminton - HS Prannoy vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia) in men's singles quarterfinals.

8 am: Kabaddi - India vs Chinese Taipei in men's group match.

11:30 am: Sepaktakraw - India vs Philippines in men's regu group match.

11:30 am: Roller skating - Jinesh Nanal and Vishvesh Patil in men's inline freestyle skating speed slalom preliminary first run.

12:30 pm: Sepaktakraw - India vs China in women's regu group match.

12:30 pm onwards: Chess - Men's team round 7.

1:30 pm: Hockey - India vs China women's semfinals.

1:30 pm: Kabaddi - India vs Japan in men's group match.

2:30 pm: Badminton - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs JJ Nge and Johann P (Singapore) in men's doubles quarterfinals.

The document will be updated with events as and when they are scheduled.