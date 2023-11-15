Open Extended Reactions

It's a fairly quiet one. Apart from the match at the ICC Cricket World Cup. We need not remind you that India face New Zealand in the World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede in Mumbai today - unless you've been living under a rock. Which, given Mumbai's real estate situation, is a distinct possibility.

Either way, you can follow live coverage from the game, which begins at 2pm IST, here. We also have the ODI World Cup digest for a quick roundup of the tournament in general, here. For those catching the game on their television screens, keep an eye out for Manchester United legend, David Beckham, who is slated to attend the game.

Apart from the cricket, Indian sportspersons are also in action at the Japan Masters 500. Lakshya Sen begins his tournament with a tough tie against third seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan - with Lakshya trailing 2-3 in their H2H. HS Prannoy starts against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong (2-2 H2H), while Priyanshu Rajawat takes on world no. 21 Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei. Those are some tough fixtures for India's badminton stars - and we could very well end the day with the Indian interest in the tournament ending in the first round itself. Ouch.

There's also squash to look forward too, with Saurav Ghosal and Ramit Tandon in action at the Vitagen Singapore Squash Open. Ghosal takes on world no. 3 Mostafa Asal of Egypt, hoping to book his spot in the quarterfinal, as does Tandon, who faces former world no. 1 Diego Elias of Peru.

We will also have a lookahead for India's crucial FIFA World Cup qualifier against Kuwait, which takes place on Wednesday. With injuries to his starting XI, coach Igor Stimac has his work cut out.

What happened yesterday?

