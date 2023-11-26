Open Extended Reactions

ESPN India's daily live blog is your best space to follow Indian sports - all the action and updates from the entirety of sport with an Indian bent. The blog is updated frequently, so don't forget to bookmark (or pin the tab) and check back often.

Here are all the key updates from November 26, Sunday:

What is in store today?

There's only one show in town and it's the Satwiksairaj Rankireddy - Chirag Shetty spectacle. The Indian men's doubles pair will duke it out in the final of the China Masters Super 750, just a week after raising concerns with a first round exit at the Japan Masters - their fifth such exit of 2023. Yet, the Asian Games gold medallists also have reached their sixth final of 2023 as well - thus underlining how they are able to pace themselves for the big prizes.

Standing in front of their big prize are current world no. 1 doubles pair - Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China, who are also second seeds for this tournament. The duo came through after an attritional three-game battle against fellow Chinese pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi in their semifinal. Satwik-Chirag have already beaten the in-form Chinese pairing of He Je Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in their semifinal, although it was a simpler, straight games effort - thus might be the fresher of the two duos going into the final.

This Sunday showdown will be the last action of the China Masters and is estimated to start at 1:50 PM IST. We will have all the updates and post-match analysis from the final on ESPN India.

Apart from badminton:

Regular Indian Super League action is back as NorthEast United host Bengaluru FC at 8pm, with both teams in sixth and eighth positions in the table, respectively. NEUFC are the season's surprise element after a backroom revamp by Mandar Tamhane and the former BFC CEO will be looking to get one over on his old team.

Cricket is back too as India take on Australia in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram. Captain Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh led India to victory in the first game and will hope that trend continues.

There might also be updates from the National Boxing Championships and Indians in action in golf tournaments around the world, so we will keep an eye out for that.

What happened yesterday?

Kerala Blasters went top of the ISL table with their third consecutive win - defeating Hyderabad FC 1-0 at home.

Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal played out an attritional 1-1 draw, as both sides languish outside the playoff spots.

Pankaj Advani won his 27th (yes, that's not a typo) World Championship completing his fifth grand double at the Billiards Worlds

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the final of the China Masters with a convincing 21-15 22-20 win over He Je Ting and Ren Xiang Yu of China in the semifinal.

You can check all the details of Saturday's news events here.