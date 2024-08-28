Bruno Labbadia succeeds Finidi George as Nigeria head coach

Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria have appointed German Bruno Labbadia head coach of the men's senior national team.

Labbadia, 58, replaces former Nigeria international Finidi George, who resigned earlier this year after two matches in charge.

"The Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee has approved the recommendation of its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to appoint Mr. Bruno Labbadia as the Head Coach of the Super Eagles. The appointment is with immediate effect," NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement.

Labbadia's appointment comes fewer than two weeks prior to the resumption of Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign. They will face Benin Republic, led by former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr, in Uyo on September 7, and Rwanda in Kigali three days later.

Labbadia, who was born in Darmstadt, will become the sixth German to lead the Super Eagles, following Karl-Heinz Marotzke (two stints between 1970 and 1974), Gottlieb Göller (1981), Manfred Höener (1988-1989), Berti Vogts (2007-2008) and Rohr (2016-2021).

Labbadia's entire playing career was in Germany. He started with hometown club Darmstadt 98 before playing for Hamburger SV, FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Armenia Bielefeld and Karlsruher SC. He won a Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in 1994.

Labaadia represented Germany at international level twice.

His coaching resume includes stints at VfL Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV, Bayer Leverkusen, Hertha Berlin and VfB Stuttgart.