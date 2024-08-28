Nacional defender Juan Izquierdo, who collapsed on the pitch after suffering an irregular heartbeat last week, has died, his Uruguayan club said on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old had been undergoing medical treatment since collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores game against Sao Paulo on Aug. 22.

Izquierdo fell to the ground unconscious in the 84th minute without coming into contact with another player. He was taken off the pitch in an ambulance before being treated at the intensive care unit of Albert Einstein Hospital.

The hospital said in a statement Izquierdo had died as a result of brain death following a cardiopulmonary arrest associated with cardiac arrhythmia.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and shock in our hearts that the Club Nacional announces the death of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo," Nacional wrote on X.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is in mourning for his irreparable loss."

Izquierdo's wife, Selena, shared a message on Izquierdo's social media channels to "say goodbye to my half, the love of my life." They have two children -- the youngest, a boy, was born earlier in August.

"For many, Juan Izquierdo, my Juanma, my best friend, my husband, the father of my children, my unconditional partner. Today a part of me dies with you," she said.

Uruguay's air force said one of its planes will transport his coffin to Montevideo later on Wednesday.

Uruguay suspended all football activity last weekend due to concerns over Izquierdo's health.

Alejandro Dominguez, the president of CONMEBOL, also extended his condolences to Izquierdo's family and friends.

"South American football is in mourning," he added.

Uruguay national team players and former Izquierdo teammates also expressed their condolences.

"Pain, sadness, it is hard to explain," Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez said. "May he rest in peace. I wish a lot of strength for his family and friends."

Izquierdo's career included spells at Cerro, Peñarol, Wanderers and Liverpool in Uruguay. He also played for Liga MX's San Luis.

The Uruguayan Football Association said the news was deeply painful, while the national governing bodies of Argentina, Peru, Paraguay and Colombia extended their condolences to Izquierdo's family and friends.

Brazilian Football Federation president Ednaldo Rodrigues said a minute's silence would be observed in every match organised by the federation on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo said they were deeply saddened by the news, calling it a "sad day for football."

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.