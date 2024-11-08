What does South African fly-half Handrè Pollard think of his teammates? (1:14)

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has made 11 changes to his starting team for their clash with Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, handing the captaincy to Eben Etzebeth and opting for a 7-1 split between forwards and backs on the bench.

Scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse is the only survivor in the backline from the side that thumped Argentina 48-7 to clinch the Rugby Championship in September, with Handre Pollard restored at fly-half.

Andre Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am form a new centre pairing, while Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie are on the wings, and Willie le Roux is set to earn a 98th cap at fullback.

Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker, with Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit making up the front row. Etzebeth partners Franco Mostert at lock, with the latter returning from a broken leg that had kept him sidelined.

Marco van Staden and Elrigh Louw are the two flankers, with Kwagga Smith to make his 50th Springboks appearance at number eight.

Scrum-half Grant Williams, who can also cover wing, is the only back on the bench.

"This is a seasoned and quality team and 21 of the 23 players [in the matchday squad] have won a Rugby World Cup title, with some having won two, so they know what it takes to perform at this level," Erasmus said.

Eben Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi chat at practice ahead of the Test against Scotland at Murrayfield, where Etzebeth will star as captain and Kolisi will lead a forward-heavy and highly feared bench. Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

"Many of these combinations have also played together this season, which will be valuable against a quality team such as Scotland."

The Springboks have won eight successive tests against Scotland since losing 21-17 at Murrayfield in 2010, their only defeat in the past 16 meetings between the teams. That includes victory at last year's World Cup in France.

"In the Rugby World Cup, we were only three points up against them [Scotland] at half-time, and with the new dynamic they have brought to their game, we know it's going to be an 80-minute battle," Erasmus added.

South Africa XV:

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Kwagga Smith, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese, Grant Williams.

