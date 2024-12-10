Slam Dunk! Disney, ESPN and the NBA present Dunk the Halls on Christmas day

Open Extended Reactions

Disney, ESPN and the NBA are teaming up to present Dunk the Halls - the first real-time animated NBA game using Sony's Beyond Sports technology - on Christmas Day 2024.

The New York Knicks - led by Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns - host the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul.

Dunk the Halls will air live across Africa on ESPN2 (DStv 219, Starsat 249) on 25 December at 19:00 (CAT). This special marks the first ever animated presentation of an NBA game.

The virtual, live re-creation of the Spurs vs. Knicks game will be set on iconic "Main Street, USA" in Magic Kingdom® Park as the teams play, while Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy and Chip and Dale cheer them on.

Shots of "Main Street, USA" and other famous landmarks within Magic Kingdom® Park will be regularly shown, including Cinderella's Castle.

The storyline behind the Dunk the Halls presentation begins with Mickey's Christmas wish to Santa Claus to bring the NBA players to "Main Street, USA" at Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World Resort to play the first animated NBA game on Christmas Day.