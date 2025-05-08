Stewart Robson and Alejandro Moreno preview the Champions League final between PSG and Inter Milan. (1:27)

Inter or PSG: Which team is favourite to win the Champions League? (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will face off in the first Nedbank Cup final between the Soweto giants since 2006, spoiling fans with a second Soweto Derby inside a week as they clash in Durban on Saturday.

Pirates beat Chiefs 2-1 in a Betway Premiership clash this past Saturday, with Evidence Makgopa cancelling out Makabi Lilepo's opener in the first half before Relebohile Mofokeng's 69th-minute winner.

The Buccaneers followed up with a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday. José Riveiro's men are balancing their chase for a third successive Nedbank Cup crown with a campaign for a first Premiership title since 2011-12.

Chiefs have not won any trophies since 2015. Their last Nedbank Cup final, in 2019, saw them stunned 1-0 by then-second tier side TS Galaxy at the Moses Mabhida Stadium - the venue for this Saturday's final.

Amakhosi's woes have only worsened since then. They are ninth in the league with two matches left to play and face the possibility of going without MTN8 football for a second season in a row.

However, Nasreddine Nabi's side have at least given fans cause for celebration in the cup - most notably in a 2-1 semi-final win over league leaders. Reaching the Nedbank Cup final has already all but secured CAF Confederation Cup football for Chiefs.

The only way that could possibly be thrown into doubt would be if an unprecedented meltdown caused Pirates to lose their top-two spot in the Premiership.

However, even if Chiefs can take their Confederation Cup spot for granted, Nabi will know that this alone is not enough to secure the guaranteed support of one of South Africa's most demanding fan bases.

The Soweto Derby is one of the world's most popular fixtures, in terms of viewership, because players leave it all on the pitch in an always-physical battle. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, May, 10 at 3:30 PM CAT (1:30 PM GMT, 9:30 AM ET)

Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, South Africa

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport.

Team news:

Bradley Cross will miss the match due to suspension as a result of his red card in the May 3 Soweto derby. Wandile Duba will be available for Chiefs after serving his suspension, but Given Msimango, Reeve Frosler and Rushwin Dortley are out injured. Thabo Cele and Inácio Miguel are doubtful, but could be fully fit.

Thalente Mbatha and Nkosinathi Sibisi are back in action for Pirates after suspensions which saw them miss Tuesday's 2-1 win over Golden Arrows. Sibisi also missed the last Soweto derby.

If anything, Riveiro's biggest headache is who to start upfront, with both Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa having scored within the last week - Makgopa against Chiefs and then Mabasa against Arrows.

READ: What is the Soweto Derby and what is the history behind it?

Expected lineups:

Kaizer Chiefs

GK Bruce Bvuma

LB Happy Mashiane | CB Edmilson Dove | CB Inácio Miguel | RB Dillan Solomons

CM Thabo Cele | CM Yusuf Maart

LW Makabi Lilepo | AM Gastón Sirino | RW Pule Mmodi

ST Wandile Duba

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Nkosinathi Sibisi | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | RB Deano van Rooyen

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Makhehlene Makhaula

LW Relebohile Mofokeng | AM Patrick Maswanganyi | RW Mohau Nkota

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stats:

Orlando Pirates have beaten Kaizer Chiefs in the last five Soweto derbies in all competitions.

The last six fixtures between these sides have been decided by a margin of a single goal.

Orlando Pirates fielded six players under the age of 23 in their 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs on 3 May.

Orlando Pirates have won five knockout cup trophies since 2022, including two Nedbank Cup titles.