As Nigeria's Super Falcons gear up for a pair of home friendlies against Cameroon, head coach Justin Madugu views the fixtures as a vital step in reclaiming the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title.

The first of the two games will be played at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo on Saturday May 31, while the second follows at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday June 3.

At the last WAFCON tournament, eleven-time champions Nigeria went down to nine players and lost on penalties to Morocco in the semifinals, before they were then bested in the third placed playoffs by a Zambia without striker Barbra Banda.

It was the team's joint lowest-ever finish in the competition, matching their 2012 performance. Madugu was part of the coaching staff at that tournament as assistant to former coach Randy Waldrum, and he is intent on making amends, starting with a change in mindset.

Madugu told ESPN ahead of the Cameroon clashes: "Our objectives for these two matches include improving our game philosophy and tactical approach.

"We want to observe and assess the players in line with our philosophy. We are determined to improve the team's coordination, team spirit and mentality towards winning the Women AFCON."

Rasheedat Ajibade will captain the Super Falcons against Cameroon in a pair of friendlies, as Nigeria aim to reclaim their Women's AFCON dominance. Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Madugu emphasized that the psychological stakes are high, considering them a mental dress rehearsal for the pressure of tournament football.

"Yes, these are friendly matches," he said, "but we must approach things with the right mentality, with the attitude that we want to win, and with the mindset that we are already at the championship.

"It will not be right for us to treat the games with kid gloves and earn results that will have an untoward psychological effect on the team going to Morocco."

Nigeria and Cameroon share a long time rivalry in women's football. Most recently, the Falcons won a penultimate qualifying fixture for last year's Olympics 1-0 on aggregate, courtesy of Esther Okoronkwo's barnstorming effort at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja in the return leg.

The win sent the multiple champions to the final qualifying round, where they faced and bested South Africa's Banyana Banyana, the current WAFCON champions.

That fixture was also settled by the odd goal - Rasheedat Ajibade's penalty kick in Abuja and qualified the Falcons for their first appearance at the Women's Olympic Football Tournament in 16 years.

When Cameroon hosted the Women's Africa Cup of Nations nine years ago, the Falcons were there to deny them glory in the final, with Desire Oparanozie scoring a late goal to crown Nigeria for the eighth time.

Veteran striker Francisca Ordega last played for Nigeria at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and has been recalled for the friendlies against Cameroon. Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

However, the Indomitable Lionesses have not been at the height of their powers in recent years, even failing to qualify for the coming tournament.

Still, the Super Falcons' boss remains keenly conscious of the rivalry that exists between both sides. He insists the players are equally mindful of what's at stake, even in a non-competitive setting.

"[The players] understand the nature and size of the rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon on the field of play," Madugu said, "and will approach the games with the seriousness they deserve."

On his part, these matches are more than a tactical exercise -- they are a test of mindset and preparation. He believes that adopting a winning attitude now is crucial to success when it truly counts.

"We must ensure a positive mentality and keep to the gameplan," he concluded. "It is important for us to use the games to underscore our preparedness for the Women AFCON."

Madugu's Falcons have been hamstrung by the inability to have some of his top stars in the NWSL involved in the fixtures. But there is still enough experience and quality in the roster to get the better of any opposition.

Former Washington Spirit star Francesca Ordega has returned after last playing at the 2023 World Cup, while the likes of captain Ajibade, multiple award-winning goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, and forwards Toni Payne and Ifeoma Onumonu bring much-needed experience to guide newbies, like Rinsola Babajide and Emem Essien.

The Super Falcons have been drawn against Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana in group B of the 13th Women AFCON in Morocco.

SUPER FALCONS SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Linda Jiwuaku (Bayelsa Queens); Morufa Ademola (Edo Queens)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Sikiratu Isah (Nasarawa Amazons); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Edo Queens); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Deborah Abiodun (Dallas Trinity, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Josephine Mathias (Nasarawa Amazons); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Amarachi Odoma (Edo Queens)

Forwards: Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies Club, Saudi Arabia); Olamide Bolaji (Remo Stars Ladies); Ifeoma Onumonu (Montpellier FC, France); Omorinsola Babajide (Coasta Adeje Tenerife Egatesa (Spain); Emem Essien (Edo Queens)