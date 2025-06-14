From Olympics gold medallists to World Cup winners: Meet the teams, best players, coaches in Rugby Premier League

Open Extended Reactions

The Rugby Premier League begins on June 15 and promises to bring with it some world class rugby. Just how world-class you ask?

Well, here's a breakdown of the six teams involved, their best international players and just who their coaches are.

Mumbai Dreamers

Best player: Jerry Tuwai, Fiji. One of the GOATS. Two Olympic golds and an Olympic silver to go with a World Cup win in 2022. The 36-year-old veteran was named 2019 World Sevens Player of the Year.

Watch out for his ability to sidestep defenders... and his mean tackle, surprisingly fierce for a man who's smaller than the average rugby player.

Coach: Tim Walsh, Australia. A former captain of the Australian national sevens team, he is currently coach of the Australian women's sevens team (with whom he won Olympic gold in 2016).

Others to watch out for: Waisea Nacuqu (Fiji; Olympic gold and silver, world champ, known for clutch scoring).

Hyderabad Heroes

Terio Tamani. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Best player: Terio Tamani, Fiji. Olympic silver medalist. Small statured for a rugby player, his physicality can take the unwitting by surprise.

Watch out for his rapid running and fluid passing ability.

Coach: DJ Forbes, New Zealand. A former World Sevens Player of the Year (2008), this is his first major coaching gig.

Others to watch out for: Joji Nasova (Fiji; Olympic silver), Manu Moreno (Spain, 2x European champion).

Kalinga Black Tigers

Rosko Specman (L) in a training session with Kalinga Black Tigers. Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Best player: Rosko Specman, South Africa. Two-time Olympic bronze medalist, World Cup bronze medalist. At 36, one of the senior statesmen in the league.

Watch out for his direct running.

Coach: Mike Friday, England. Was coach of the USA sevens team for ten years (till '24).

Others to watch out for: Perry Baker (USA; 2x World Sevens Player of the Year), Harry McNulty (World cup bronze).

Chennai Bulls

Terry Kennedy of Ireland. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Best player: Terry Kennedy, Ireland. 2022 World Sevens Player of the Year. Two-time Olympian and World Cup bronze medalist. Retired from international rugby at age 27 last year.

Watch out for his playmaking skills.

Coach: Ben Gollings, England. One of the greatest sevens players of all time, he's currently coach of the Fiji national team.

Others to watch out for: Joseva Talacolo (Fiji; Olympic silver, world cup champ), Filipe Sauturaga (Fiji; Olympic silver, world cup champ).

Bengaluru Bravehearts

Akuila Rokolisoa. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Best player: Akuila Rokolisoa, New Zealand. Won the rugby sevens world cup in 2018, runner-up in '22. The 30-year-old is just the sixth player in history to score more than 400 points in one season.

Watch out for his explosive speed, especially through tackles.

Coach: Franciso Hernandez, Spain. Former national team player, he's the current coach of the Spanish national sevens team.

Others to watch out for: Scott Curry (New Zealand; 4x NZ POTY, Olympic silver, World Cup winner), Tone Ng Shiu (New Zealand; World Cup silver), Iowane Teba (Fiji; Olympic silver).

Delhi Redz

Matteo Graziano of Argentina. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Best player: Matteo Graziano. One of the youngest marquee players in the league, the 23-year-old hooker is a versatile offensive weapon. Olympic bronze medalist.

Watch out for his try scoring ability.

Coach: Tomasi Cama Jr., New Zealand. One of the greatest New Zealand sevens players of all time, and former World Sevens Player of the Year (2012). Current coach of the All Blacks sevens team.

Others to watch out for: Matias Osadczuk (Argentina; Olympic bronze), Jordan Conroy (Ireland).