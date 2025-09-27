Indians aim for gold in World Para Archery finals, Para Athletics Worlds begin in Delhi: Indian Sports LIVE, September 27

Open Extended Reactions

With Indian sport being as action-packed as it is, it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

September is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on September 27, 2025.

What's on today?

Shooting : The ISSF Junior World Cup is underway in New Delhi.

Para Archery: Indians in action in gold medal matches at the Para Archery World Championships in Gwangju.

Para Athletics: The 2025 World Para Athletics Championships begins in New Delhi, with all eyes on Deepthi Jevanji and others to open India's medal tally at home on Day 1.

PKL 12: Kabaddi action resumes after a rest day with Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriorz at 8 PM, followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas at 9 PM

What happened yesterday?