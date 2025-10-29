Shaka Hislop talks about Manchester United's 'absolute 180' change from three weeks ago that led them to bag a 4-2 win vs. Brighton under Ruben Amorim. (2:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Loftus Versfeld will play host to a clash that is likely to have major ramifications in the Betway Premiership title race as Mamelodi Sundowns host Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Three seasons in a row under previous head coach José Riveiro, Pirates finished second to the Brazilians. Under his successor, Abdeslam Ouaddou, the Buccaneers have continued to close the gap and knocked Sundowns out of the MTN8 semi-finals on penalties in August after two 1-1 draws.

The Buccaneers bounced back from Champions League heartache with a 2-1 Carling Knockout Cup win over Magesi on Tuesday. Ouaddou said before the Buccaneers' second preliminary round exit at the hands of Saint-Éloi Lupopo that his quest to turn Pirates into a dominant force in Africa begun with attempting to instill greater defensive discipline.

As such, Ouaddou was seething by the manner in which they conceded on Tuesday, their first goal in their last eight domestic fixtures - a measure of the lofty standards he has set.

"My big disappointment is the last 15 minutes and it's my first time I will address that. If we want to be more ambitious and want to move forward, we have to stop this nonsense of playing sterile possession and to enjoy playing small passes," Ouaddou said in his post-match press conference after praising his team's first half display.

"I'm not here to go to the circus or play circus; I'm here to improve my players to go forward and we have to stop this nonsense because at the end, we conceded a goal and the target was not to concede a goal - to go home with a clean sheet - and to score more goals. I think we have to improve that if we want to be more ambitious."

Apart from winning the last eight Premiership titles, Sundowns have consistently been one of the best teams in the CAF Champions League since they won the tournament in 2016. The Brazilians followed up with the 2023 African Football League.

Last season, they lost the CAF Champions League final to Pyramids FC, and they have booked their place in this season's group stage, with Pirates falling short.

Pirates have won their last six Betway Premiership matches without conceding, with all three goals they have let in in the league coming in their first two games of the season. While his job may not yet be complete, Ouaddou has arguably turned Pirates into the meanest defensive unit in South Africa.

They are currently third in the Premiership - three points behind leaders Sundowns with two games in hand and two points behind second-placed Sekhukhune United with a game to spare over Babina Noko.

Sundowns, for their part, have had lapses at the back this season - giving up chances even in Sunday's 2-0 win over Remo Stars at Loftus Versfeld - their most recent game.

Miguel Cardoso's side have struggled with fixture congestion - particularly since last season's CAF Champions League final and FIFA Club World Cup group stage. Turbulence affected the squad during the transfer window, particularly with the high-profile departure of Lucas Ribeiro Costa. However, Masandawana's new signings are finding their feet - particularly Nuno Santos.

Cardoso has endured cup disappointments in the MTN8 and Carling Knockout (where they lost on penalties to Marumo Gallants). At a club where standards are sky-high, the Portuguese mentor can ill-afford to lead his team to another defeat in a vital match.

Key details:

Date: Saturday, November 1 at 15:30 CAT (13:30 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

How to watch: The match is available on SuperSport and is scheduled to be televised on DSTV channel 202

Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns head coach. Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Team news:

Relebohile Mofokeng has been out of the team for close to a month since being sidelined with injury. The attacking midfielder/winger has played some of his best football against Sundowns in recent months, but Ouaddou has plenty of options out wide and behind the striker.

He has rotated his team recently, but the main struggle for the former Fulham defender has been how to fit everyone in amid several breakout performances from young players this season that have called into question the spots of senior players.

Themba Zwane remains the most notable long-term injury absentee for Sundowns - but they, too, have plenty of cover there.

Deeper in midfield, they have bigger headaches, with new signing Reisinho's red card in the Carling Knockout against Marumo Gallants leaving him suspended and the team short of options.

Much of the load will fall on the shoulders of Marcelo Allende - one of the first names on the teamsheet together with goalkeeper and stand-in captain Ronwen Williams.

Expected lineups

Mamelodi Sundowns

GK Ronwen Williams

LB Aubrey Modiba | CB Grant Kekana | CB Malibongwe Khoza | RB Khuliso Mudau

CM Marcelo Allende | CM | Jayden Adams

LW Tashreeq Matthews | AM Nuno Santos | RW Arthur Sales

ST Iqraam Rayners

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Deon Hotto | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Evidence Makgopa

Stats

Sundowns have won the Premiership eight times in a row and Pirates have been runners-up on five of those occasions.

Both teams had five starters for Bafana Bafana in South Africa's 3-0 win over Rwanda which sent them through to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.