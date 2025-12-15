Mohamed Salah should stay at Liverpool for Anfield farewell - Jamie Carragher

Arne Slot speaks about Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool after his performance vs. Brighton. (2:13)

Slot on Salah's future at Liverpool: 'You already know the answer' (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Mohamed Salah should shelve any immediate thoughts about quitting Liverpool for Saudi Arabia and secure a fitting Anfield send-off, according to Jamie Carragher.

Carragher, who has strongly criticised the Egypt striker for his claim last week that he had been "thrown under a bus" by manager Arne Slot, does not believe Salah will stay at the club next season.

But he urged Salah to put his differences with Slot aside and return from the Africa Cup of Nations at the end of January to preserve his legacy and ensure the conclusion he deserves.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future is uncertain. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Carragher told Sky Sports: "I don't see Mo Salah playing for Liverpool next season. The big thing in my mind is, are we going to see Mo Salah from now until the end of the season?

"If he's thinking of moving on, I would urge him to think again. And the reason I say that is, if Mo Salah is to move from Liverpool now, the talk is he would go to the Saudi League.

"Liverpool in the second half of the season could get to the FA Cup final, the Champions League final. Can you imagine Mo Salah in Saudi watching Liverpool come out in Budapest in the Champions League final?"

Salah was left out for Liverpool's midweek win at Inter Milan following his outburst but returned in Saturday's victory over Brighton and applauded the Anfield fans after the game.

- Van Dijk tells Salah to stay at Liverpool amid January exit speculation

- Lindop: Salah shows Liverpool how much he still offers vs. Brighton

- How many Liverpool matches will Salah miss during AFCON?

Carragher added: "He deserves a guard of honour, he deserves a mosaic in the Kop. He deserves to bring his wife and kids on the pitch in his last game and actually celebrate him for what he's done as a Liverpool player.

"So put your differences with the manager aside for four months and....get this great big send-off."