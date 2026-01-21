Expected winter storm has some leagues reshuffling schedules

Open Extended Reactions

One year after a winter storm forced postponements across U.S. sports, another major weather system is prompting a reshuffling of games this week and threatened to wreak havoc on the weekend schedule.

A storm that meteorologists say could rival the damage of a major hurricane is expected to bring snow, ice and frigid temperatures from New Mexico to New England starting Friday.

The Sun Belt Conference preemptively shook up its women's basketball schedule, moving around the start times on several games from Thursday through Saturday.

Tennessee's swim meet at Georgia and the USC Upstate women's basketball game at Longwood were moved up to Friday from Saturday because of the forecast.