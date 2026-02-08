Teat's solid performance powers Black Bears past Roughnecks

Open Extended Reactions

Jeff Teat had four goals and five assists, leading the Ottawa Black Bears past the Calgary Roughnecks 11-9 on Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Canada.

The Black Bears (4-5) scored the final three goals to secure the victory. Rob Hellyer added a goal and three assists, reaching a career milestone with his 600th assist during the second quarter. Reilly O'Connor contributed a goal and two assists. Connor Kearnan found the net twice and added an assist, while Sam Firth chipped in a goal and two assists. Goaltender Zach Higgins stopped 45 shots.

For the Roughnecks (1-6), Tanner Cook and Tyler Pace each produced three goals and two assists. Haiden Dickson had two goals and two assists, while Riley Loewen added a goal and an assist. Calgary goaltender Aden Walsh made 46 saves.

Ottawa built a 6-3 lead by halftime, but Calgary rallied in the third quarter to go up 9-8 midway through the final frame on Cook's third goal of the night. Teat tied the score at 9 with 6:35 remaining before O'Connor scored the go-ahead goal with 2:01 left. An empty-net goal in the final seconds capped the scoring.

Up next: Ottawa visits the Rochester Knighthawks on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. Calgary hosts the Philadelphia Wings on Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

