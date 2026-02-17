Smith's seven points lead Bandits past Thunderbirds

Open Extended Reactions

Dhane Smith powered the offense with a team-high seven points as the visiting Buffalo Bandits defeated the Halifax Thunderbirds 11-10 on Saturday night at the Scotiabank Centre. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the defending champions.

Smith had one goal and six assists for the 4-5 Bandits. Ian MacKay also was a key playmaker, contributing one goal and five assists. Josh Byrne found the back of the net twice and added three assists, while Tehoka Nanticoke also scored two goals. Goaltender Matt Vinc made 41 saves in the win. Additional scoring came from Kyle Buchanan and Clay Scanlan, who each had a goal and an assist, while Ryan Benesch, Matt Spanger, and Cam Wyers each scored once.

For the Thunderbirds (3-6), Clarke Petterson and Randy Staats each posted seven-point performances. Petterson finished with three goals and four assists, and Staats had two goals and five assists. Jason Knox contributed two goals and two assists. Cody Jamieson added a goal and two assists, while Stephen Keogh, in his return to the team, scored one goal and one assist. Wake:Riat BowHunter also tallied a goal and an assist. In the Halifax net, Drew Hutchison made 24 saves in relief of starter Warren Hill, who had 14 saves.

Buffalo established an early lead, going up 4-2 after the first quarter and extending it to an 8-5 advantage by halftime. Halifax mounted a comeback in the second half, outscoring the Bandits 5-3. The fourth quarter featured a tense finish, with Keogh scoring a highlight-reel goal and Knox bringing the Thunderbirds even at 10-all with 3:43 remaining in the game. However, Smith scored his goal with 2:25 to play, and the Bandits' defense held firm in the final minutes to secure the victory.

Up next: The Bandits travel to face the Vancouver Warriors on Friday at 10 p.m. ET, and the Thunderbirds will be in San Diego on Saturday to face the Seals, also at 10.

