Races, preseason and car launches: The key dates for F1's 2024 season

Formula One's new season will be a record-breaking 24 races long and will start on March 2 at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

There's plenty of build-up to the first race, with teams designating time to unveil their new cars and colour schemes to the public, before three days of preseason testing, which often is the first indication of what the upcoming season might look like.

Car launches

Here are the confirmed launches currently.

February 5 - Sauber, Williams

February 12 - Aston Martin

February 13 - Ferrari

Preseason testing

The Bahrain's Sakhir International Circuit will host three days of testing on February 21-24, a week before the opening race at the same venue.

That choice of venue means cars and equipment will not need transporting between testing and the first race of the year, in line with the FIA's efforts to make the championship more sustainable. Bahrain is also a venue which lends itself to more mileage for teams compared to previous testing venues such as Spain's Circuit of the Catalunya at the same time of year.

The race schedule

The Las Vegas Grand Prix enjoyed a successful debut in 2023. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

For the first time ever, F1's season will start on a Saturday in Bahrain. That race, and the follow-up event one week later in Saudi Arabia, have had their schedules shifted a day early to accomodate for the beginning of Ramadan.

It is a record calendar for F1 at 24 events. The returning Chinese Grand Prix, cancelled every year since 2020 due to COVID, and the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had to be scrapped in 2023 due to heavy flooding in the region, return to bring the calendar to a record number.

Las Vegas' second race will also be held on a Saturday night, as it was in 2023.

There will be six events run under 'sprint' rules -- where qualifying is held on Friday, followed by a day allocated to the sprint format, which has another qualifying event for a shorter race that afternoon, while Sunday is dedicated to the grand prix as normal.

Two American races, the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami Dolphins' Hard Rock Stadium, and the U.S. Grand Prix at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, will run under the sprint, as will the events in China, Austria, Brazil and Qatar. Last year, Max Verstappen secured his championship at the sprint in Qatar, one of a number of landmarks of his mind-blowing 2023 championship.

March 2 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Sakhir

March 9 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah

March 24 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne

April 7 - Japanese Grand Prix - Suzuka

April 21 - Chinese Grand Prix - Shanghai

May 5 - Miami Grand Prix - Miami

May 19 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Imola

May 26 - Monaco Grand Prix - Monaco

June 9 - Canadian Grand Prix - Montreal

June 23 - Spanish Grand Prix - Barcelona

June 30 - Austrian Grand Prix - Spielberg

July 7 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone

July 21 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Budapest

July 28 - Belgian Grand Prix - Spa-Francorchamps

August 25 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort

September 1 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

September 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

September 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay

October 20 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin

October 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

November 3 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

November 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

December 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

December 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Yas Marina