Apple and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the teaser trailer for Lewis Hamilton-produced 2025 movie, "F1."

The movie, starring Brad Pitt, is set for release in June 2025.

The teaser was released 30 minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix and saw Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, talking to Irish actor Kerry Condon.

"Ok. Red Bull. Ferrari. Mercedes. Aston. Now McLaren. All have us beat on the straight. Our shot is battling in the turns. We need to build our car for combat," Pitt says in the clip.

Condon, playing the technical director of the fictional APX GP team, responds: "How am I going to make that safe?"

Pitt then replies: "Who said anything about safe?"

Queen's "We Will Rock You" then plays over a montage of racing scenes.

Brad Pitt filming scenes for the film during British GP qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The movie, directed by "Top Gun: Maverick" auteur Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, will be released globally on June 25.

Several Formula One drivers and teams have been involved in the filming so far.

The teaser trailer shows a cameo from former Haas boss Guenther Steiner, who is seen peering down from the pitwall in the colours of his former team.

The movie follows the story of fictional former race driver Sonny Hayes making an unlikely return with the APX GP team in a story set during the 2023 season.

Actual race footage, modified to show the APX GP cars, was included in the trailer, as were shots of Pitt and co-star Damson Idris driving the two cars.

Pitt and Idris have both been driving actual laps in a modified Mercedes car which has been used for filming.

Both actors have been on location this week at Silverstone to continue filming scenes.

Pitt joined the F1 drivers at their customary Friday briefing and also appeared in the TV pen on Saturday after qualifying to film a scene as if he was taking part after a normal session.