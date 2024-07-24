Open Extended Reactions

A Deadpool & Wolverine livery has been made for Alpine. Alpine

Alpine will run a one-off colour scheme at the Belgian Grand Prix to mark the release of Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine.

At Spa-Francorchamps, Alpine's car will be black with flashes of red and will feature a Wolverine-style scratch mark across the side of the engine cover.

The livery marks the release of the movie starring Ryan Reynolds, who invested in Alpine in 2023, on July 24, the Wednesday before the race itself.

Alpine's drivers will also lean into the occasion -- Esteban Ocon will wear a Deadpool-themed helmet, while Pierre Gasly will wear a Wolverine design.

Reynolds and fellow Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney joined Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua in an investor group which took a 24% equity stake in the team.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also joined as investors a few months later.

Despite the big-name investment over the last 12 months Alpine have struggled to keep up with F1's front-runners.

Alpine, who are run by French manufacturer Renault, has struggled this year and are eighth in the Championship with just nine points.