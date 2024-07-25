Who should be favourite for the Belgian Grand Prix? (1:13)

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Nico Hülkenberg said he was taken by surprise when Audi, the brand that he has committed his Formula One future to, announced the departure of CEO Andreas Seidl and chairman Oliver Hoffmann from its F1 project this week.

Hülkenberg, who races for Haas, was announced as a Sauber driver for 2025 earlier this year ahead of the team's transformation into an Audi works outfit in 2026.

Hülkenberg agreed his multi-year deal with Seidl and Hoffmann earlier this year, but now neither man will be part of the team when he joins next season.

"That was obviously a bit of a wave, a bit of a shock," Hülkenberg said. "But now, obviously, it's back to business.

"And I still look forward to join that project, and to, make it a successful story with or without the fact that, you know, two people that were closely involved signing me are not there anymore.

"Of course, maybe it's a bit sad, but, I'm more interested about the project, joining Formula One with Audi and making it a successful story."

Audi confirmed the departures on Tuesday while also announcing the arrival of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto in a new role as chief operating officer and chief technical officer.

Hülkenberg revealed he had not been told about the management shake-up until the day of the announcement when the CEO of the wider Audi group, Gernot Donner, phoned him.

Nico Hülkenberg has said the changes at Audi surprised him. MARTIN DIVISEK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"Well, of course, they were influential, these were the two guys we did the deal with," Hülkenberg said of Seidl and Hoffmann. "So that's that, kind of an unexpected to change.

"But I was informed, the day of the announcement about the group's decision by Gernot Donner himself. It's the group's decision that they want to change moving forward.

"I think big projects like this, you have in the management, people that are big pillars of such projects, but they never just rely on one or two persons.

"And in Formula One everyone is kind of changeable. And in terms of Mattia, I know him, obviously, from the past from the paddock, but I've never worked with him. But that will change in a few months."

Hülkenberg said he was "not concerned" about the sudden change, instead pointing to Audi's clear commitment to getting the project right ahead of 2026.

"I think it shows that, you know, the CEO of Audi and everyone is looking there, seeing where they are involved," he said.

"The fact that they take action means that they're very much involved and invested in it and hands on. And that's, I think, good and positive news."