Open Extended Reactions

SPA FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium -- Sergio Pérez claims his position at Red Bull is not at risk over the summer break, saying he is 100% certain he will still be at the team after this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

Speculation around Pérez' future has been rife following a series of poor results at recent races that have allowed McLaren to close the gap to Red Bull in the constructors' championship to 51 points.

Pérez's qualifying performances have been particularly underwhelming after he failed to advance beyond Q1 at four of the last six grands prix.

Both RB driver Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull's reserve driver Liam Lawson have been linked to Pérez's seat, but the Mexican insists his position is safe.

"It's no different to what it was in Hungary or [at the first race] in Bahrain or how it will be in Zandvoort or the rest of the year," Pérez said.

"Every single weekend we've got to deliver the maximum, especially now that with McLaren catching up in the constructors, it's really important to put everything together if we can achieve it."

When asked if he was 100% sure his Red Bull career would continue beyond this weekend's race, he said: "Yes, correct.

"Because I know basically what's in my contract and I know what the team trusts in me," he added. "And I know where is the main focus, which is on delivering on the track."

Sergio Pérez re-signed with Red Bull, extending his contract to 2026. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Pérez said it was not necessary to seek reassurance about his position in the Red Bull team ahead of F1's four-week summer break.

"I'm not worried about it. Like I said, I know where I stand. That's not my concern. My only concern I have is to get my season back on track. The rest, I'm pretty chilled about."