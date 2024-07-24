Belgian Grand Prix: F1 preview, times, predictions, stats

Who should be favourite for the Belgian Grand Prix? (1:13)

Formula One has reached round 14 at Spa -- the last before the paddock shuts down for the three-week summer break.

Oscar Piastri's maiden win last week in Hungary made him the seventh different winner of the 13 races so far this season. Although the drama on the team radio put McLaren in the spotlight, their one-two has brought them a step closer to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in both championships, and it delivered a thriller for everyone else.

Michael Schumacher won at Spa six times, but only took pole position once. So given the circuit's history of pole position to win conversions (or rather, a lack of), and some potential engine changes for a few drivers, it feels like the Belgian Grand Prix has arrived at the right point to deliver another competitive race.

The weather forecast is showing highs of between 19-21°C, showers across Friday and Saturday, but calm and dry for Sunday.

Oscar Piastri won his first F1 grand prix at Hungary, and became the seventh different winner of the season so far. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton tells Verstappen to "act like a champion."

Lando Norris said he was "not proud" that McLaren's team orders controversy at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix overshadowed Piastri's first win.

Red Bull's Verstappen defended his team radio outburst at Hungarian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz hasn't announced where he will be going in 2025, but he will definitely be in F1...

Dig in to the analysis from Hungary -- did Norris' defiance overshadow Piastri's maiden F1 win? And does McLaren's resurgence put Verstappen under pressure?

Alpine have unveiled a Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Spa.

McLaren's disappointing decisions with Norris and Piastri. Plus Belgian GP preview | Listen to the latest podcast episode.

Max Verstappen and Eau Rouge in 2023. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Circuit stats & history

Spa-Francorchamps remains one of the most iconic F1 circuits and a favourite of fans and drivers alike. It's one of seven circuits that was part of F1's inaugural season in 1950. Bar two years, it has hosted every Belgian Grand Prix since 1985.

Spa shares similar surroundings to the Austrian Grand Prix mountains with forests and hills of the Ardennes region. The circuit, which sweeps through the forest, has everything you could want: elevation changes, overtaking opportunities and highly unpredictable weather.

It features the famous Eau Rouge corner, for a long time renowned as one of the toughest corners in F1.

Laps: 44 laps of 7km. Total distance 308km

Lap record: 1:46.286 Valtteri Bottas (2018)

Most wins: Schumacher has the most wins at Spa with six (1992, 1995-1997, 2001-2002), Ayrton Senna is just one behind. Of the current drivers, Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020), Daniel Ricciardo (2014), Charles Leclerc (2019), Verstappen (2021-2023) have all won here.

Most poles: Incredibly, Schumacher has just one pole here, while Hamilton has the most with six (2008, 2013, 2015, 2017-2018, 2020). Of the current drivers, Verstappen (2021), Leclerc (2019, 2023), Carlos Sainz (2022) have all been on pole here.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

What happened last year?

After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen started from sixth position after getting a new gearbox fitted. It didn't matter -- the Dutchman beat teammate Sergio Perez by a comfortable 22 seconds.

Leclerc, who had started on pole, finished third for Ferrari.

Who's going to win?

This track suits Red Bull more than the Hungaroring did, but Verstappen might face a 10-place grid drop if the team decides to make a long-awaited engine change in his car.

That might shift the advantage to Mercedes, who are likely to thrive, while we know McLaren has a car for all circuits now.

As we've become used to lately, it should be a wide open fight for the win.