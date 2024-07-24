Belgian Grand Prix: F1 preview, times, predictions, stats

Formula One has reached round 14 at Spa -- the last before the paddock shuts down for the three-week summer break.
Oscar Piastri's maiden win last week in Hungary made him the seventh different winner of the 13 races so far this season. Although the drama on the team radio put McLaren in the spotlight, their one-two has brought them a step closer to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in both championships, and it delivered a thriller for everyone else.
Michael Schumacher won at Spa six times, but only took pole position once. So given the circuit's history of pole position to win conversions (or rather, a lack of), and some potential engine changes for a few drivers, it feels like the Belgian Grand Prix has arrived at the right point to deliver another competitive race.
The weather forecast is showing highs of between 19-21°C, showers across Friday and Saturday, but calm and dry for Sunday.
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton tells Verstappen to "act like a champion."
Lando Norris said he was "not proud" that McLaren's team orders controversy at the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix overshadowed Piastri's first win.
Red Bull's Verstappen defended his team radio outburst at Hungarian Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz hasn't announced where he will be going in 2025, but he will definitely be in F1...
Dig in to the analysis from Hungary -- did Norris' defiance overshadow Piastri's maiden F1 win? And does McLaren's resurgence put Verstappen under pressure?
Alpine have unveiled a Deadpool & Wolverine livery for Spa.
McLaren's disappointing decisions with Norris and Piastri. Plus Belgian GP preview | Listen to the latest podcast episode.
Circuit stats & history
Spa-Francorchamps remains one of the most iconic F1 circuits and a favourite of fans and drivers alike. It's one of seven circuits that was part of F1's inaugural season in 1950. Bar two years, it has hosted every Belgian Grand Prix since 1985.
Spa shares similar surroundings to the Austrian Grand Prix mountains with forests and hills of the Ardennes region. The circuit, which sweeps through the forest, has everything you could want: elevation changes, overtaking opportunities and highly unpredictable weather.
It features the famous Eau Rouge corner, for a long time renowned as one of the toughest corners in F1.
Laps: 44 laps of 7km. Total distance 308km
Lap record: 1:46.286 Valtteri Bottas (2018)
Most wins: Schumacher has the most wins at Spa with six (1992, 1995-1997, 2001-2002), Ayrton Senna is just one behind. Of the current drivers, Hamilton (2010, 2015, 2017, 2020), Daniel Ricciardo (2014), Charles Leclerc (2019), Verstappen (2021-2023) have all won here.
Most poles: Incredibly, Schumacher has just one pole here, while Hamilton has the most with six (2008, 2013, 2015, 2017-2018, 2020). Of the current drivers, Verstappen (2021), Leclerc (2019, 2023), Carlos Sainz (2022) have all been on pole here.
What happened last year?
After winning the sprint race on Saturday, Verstappen started from sixth position after getting a new gearbox fitted. It didn't matter -- the Dutchman beat teammate Sergio Perez by a comfortable 22 seconds.
Leclerc, who had started on pole, finished third for Ferrari.
Who's going to win?
This track suits Red Bull more than the Hungaroring did, but Verstappen might face a 10-place grid drop if the team decides to make a long-awaited engine change in his car.
That might shift the advantage to Mercedes, who are likely to thrive, while we know McLaren has a car for all circuits now.
As we've become used to lately, it should be a wide open fight for the win.
How to watch the GP
Watch on ESPNEWS and ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- view the schedule.
Live broadcast coverage in the U.K. is on Sky Sports F1 and BBC Radio 5 Live.
For news, analysis and updates, follow the coverage with ESPN's F1 team Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson in Spa and on social media.
Friday
Free practice one - 12:30-13:30 BST
Free practice two - 16:00-17:00 BST.
Saturday
Free practice three - 11:30-12:30 BST
Qualifying - 15:00-16:00 BST.
Sunday
Race starts - 14:00 BST.
How the championships look
At last, the drivers' championship has become a tiny bit closer with a gap of 76 points between Norris and Verstappen. Leclerc is also just 27 points behind Norris, so if Ferrari regain competitiveness for a few races after the summer break, it could get even better.
In the constructors', the gap is 51 points between Red Bull at the top and McLaren in second, and for the first time in at least two seasons, Red Bull have not been the favourites to win at the bookies.