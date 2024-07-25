        <
          How to watch 2024 F1 Belgian Grand Prix: ESPN+ schedule

          Max Verstappen celebrates at the podium after winning the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          Jul 25, 2024, 10:10 PM

          Before Formula One shut downs for its three-week summer break, racers will hit the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, Belgium, for the Belgian Grand Prix. Spa is one of only seven circuits that were part of F1's inaugural season in 1950. It has served as the stage for every Belgian Grand Prix since 1985. Lewis Hamilton leads all active drivers with four career wins at Spa (2010, 2015, 2017 and 2020). Max Verstappen looks to tie that mark and capture his fourth straight Belgian Grand Prix victory.

          Here are key facts about the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix.

          How can fans watch the Belgian Grand Prix?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday

          Practice 1 - 7:25 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

          Practice 2 - 10:55 a.m. on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes

          Saturday

          Practice 3 - 6:25 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

          Qualifying - 9:55 a.m. on ESPN2 and ESPN3 (Spanish coverage)

          Sunday

          Race - 8:55 a.m. on ESPN

          Spanish coverage begins Sunday at 8 a.m. on ESPN3 and ESPN Deportes. Fans can catch all the action in the F1 streaming hub.

          What other F1 races can fans look forward to this season?

          Aug. 25 - Dutch Grand Prix - Zandvoort, Netherlands

          Sept. 1 - Italian Grand Prix - Monza

          Sept. 15 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Baku

          Sept. 22 - Singapore Grand Prix - Singapore

          Oct. 20 - U.S. Grand Prix - Austin, Texas

          Oct. 27 - Mexican Grand Prix - Mexico City

          Nov. 3 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sao Paulo

          Nov. 23 - Las Vegas Grand Prix - Las Vegas

          Dec. 1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Losail

          Dec. 8 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

