Norris defiance overshadows Piastri's maiden F1 win

Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- "We'd like to reestablish the order at your convenience."

Hardly the most gripping sentence uttered in a Formula One race, but that message to Lando Norris was the precursor to a remarkable finish at Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Team orders have been worded in many iconic ways in F1's history, whether Mercedes' infamous "Valtteri, it's James," Ferrari's "Felipe, Fernando is faster than you" or Red Bull's "Multi-21," but few actual requests for one driver to move over for their teammate's benefit have played out as memorably or for as long as what we witnessed from McLaren on Sunday at the Hungaroring.

In the final portion of the race we saw one of the sport's most popular drivers grapple with a very simple dilemma. Who to prioritise: himself, or the only F1 team he has ever known? We also saw the grid's emerging force narrowly avoid a PR disaster that might have derailed what is shaping up to be the team's most exciting and successful season in a generation. What made the grand prix's closing stages even more remarkable was that, while the drama was caused by Norris' stubborn refusal to let Oscar Piastri past, the situation had been entirely of McLaren's own making.

Norris eventually obeyed and the outcome was how it should have been: Piastri claiming his first win and Norris securing McLaren's second 1-2 finish of the decade, a clear sign the team can fight Red Bull in at least one of F1's two championships. But, on Piastri's breakthrough afternoon, all the headlines belonged to Norris. Piastri's big day felt cheapened slightly as a result.

Norris later explained the inner turmoil he experienced during those laps he went back and forth on with race engineer Will Joseph. He later admitted he did not deserve to win in such a fashion, having been propelled into the lead by an ultraconservative strategy call that had hung Piastri out to dry.

The whole controversy highlighted McLaren's new reality, and suggested it is still coming to terms with its new position in the competitive order. For so long playing catch-up, the British team now has the car to beat in F1. The prospect of being a championship contender seemed ludicrous only a few months ago but now is an undeniable reality. The very idea of that title fight seemed to bring out a side of Norris' character we have not seen so starkly exposed in the past.

The request to hand victory to Piastri should never have had to happen. McLaren caused the situation by its timing of Norris' final pit stop, two laps earlier than the leading Piastri. Norris had lost the race to his teammate at the start; after the pair secured McLaren's first front-row lockout since 2012, it was Piastri who won the race down to Turn 1. Norris then wasted a couple of laps waiting for Max Verstappen to hand back second position, which he had taken by driving off the road.

Norris pitted on Lap 45, with McLaren concerned about the presence of Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen behind in third and fourth, respectively. Even at the time, it seemed a strange call, as did leaving Piastri out for two laps longer instead of just one. Norris' time on the new, fresh tyre could have been used in an explainer video on the fabled undercut strategy; his pace was so good that, when Piastri was called in for the same swap, he emerged behind. After asking to swap at his "next convenience," the messages from Joseph to Norris became increasingly desperate when the team realised their driver might not have any intention of doing so. Norris, whose lead over Piastri remained around the four-second mark for most of this time, refused to budge.

"I know you'll do the right thing," Joseph said at one point, before urging Norris to "just remember every Sunday morning meeting we have." Joseph repeatedly asked Norris to watch his tyre usage through certain parts of the track, as if he was going through a list of different ways he could coax the Miami Grand Prix winner into letting his teammate past.

One exchange, on Lap 65, was particularly revealing.

Joseph: "Lando, he can't catch you up. You've proved your point and it really doesn't matter."

Norris: "He's on much quicker tyres. I mean, I would have tried to undercut anyway, if I didn't I would have gotten ..."

Oscar Piastri, right, and Lando Norris secured a dramatic 1-2 finish for McLaren in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix . Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Joseph: "We did this stop sequence for the good of the team."

Norris: "Yeah, and I'm fighting for this championship."

Joseph: "I'm trying to protect you, mate. I'm trying to protect you."

Joseph: "Lando, there are five laps to go. The way to win a championship is not by yourself. You're going to need Oscar and you're going to need the team."

There is that key word in all of this: "championship."

McLaren is only just getting used to the idea of celebrating wins on a regular basis; it has not entered the final race of the season with the chance of winning a title since the 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Norris, by now clearly established as one of F1's best drivers, has never come close to challenging for a world championship. In those uncertain laps, Norris was laying down a clear statement to his team: if either McLaren driver is going to take the fight to Verstappen this year, it's going to be him. He left Budapest 76 points behind the Red Bull driver and 40 clear of Piastri.

LISTEN TO 'UNLAPPED' Katie George, Nate Saunders and Laurence Edmondson geek out about Formula One and the personalities behind it on "Unlapped," ESPN's weekly F1 podcast. Listen to 'Unlapped'

Later in the year, Norris might well come to regret not having the seven extra points he passed up when he finally did what McLaren wanted, slowing through the final corner and allowing Piastri to catch and pass him down the start-finish straight.

"These things are always going to go through your mind," Norris said after the race. "You've got to be selfish in this sport at times. You've got to think of yourself, that's priority No. 1 -- think of yourself. I'm also a team player. My mind was going pretty crazy at the time."

When the laps for Norris "to do the right thing" had been ticking away, the absence of a more senior intervention on Norris' radio was surprising. All of the radio messages broadcast were from Joseph; team boss Andrea Stella, who worked as race engineer for Fernando Alonso at Ferrari and McLaren, could empathise with the situation Joseph found himself on the pit wall as he pleaded with Norris at the end of the race.

Asked if he ever feared Norris would not move over, Stella said: "No. I know Lando enough. I know that when you have a race driver and you deal with a race driver, sometimes you have to communicate to all the sides that exist inside a race driver, but I know enough and well enough that inside Lando we have the race driver and the team player."

McLaren still appear to have work to do in the communication department. At Silverstone, Joseph asked Norris a vague question about strategy that got an indecisive answer; the team's uncertainty ultimately cost it a win. On Sunday, Joseph sounded more like someone asking a friend for a favour than an engineer telling a driver what the team expected him to do. A radio message was never broadcast for the world to hear that explicitly told Norris, "Lando, this is an order, not a request, move over." It was obvious to everyone what McLaren was asking of its lead driver, but the vague nature of Joseph's requests combined with the inner turmoil Norris was experiencing allowed the scenario to play out for as long as it did.

Whether Norris always knew he was going to give the position back, as he later claimed, will be debated. He said after the race that he had initially planned to move over at the final corner and let Piastri through then. Piastri's victory already felt slightly less-than because Norris had made such a show about the team orders, but passing through the final corner would have been a really insulting way to record such a milestone career moment.

play 0:38 Norris gives lead back to Piastri after team orders Lando Norris hands his lead back to McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

"I know what I'm going to do and what I'm not going to do," Norris said. "Of course, I'm going to just question it and challenge it, and that's what I did. I was going to wait until the last lap, the last corner, but then they said if there was a safety car all of a sudden, and I couldn't let Oscar go through, then it would have made me look like a bit of an idiot. Then I was like, 'Yeah, it's a fair point.' And I let him go, two to go or something. And straightaway, I let him go.

"I know that I always was going to give it back unless they changed their mind on what they were saying. And they didn't. So all good."

Norris looked awkward in parc ferme as he congratulated the mechanics lined along the fence that separates drivers from their race team. In the cooldown room between parc ferme and the podium ceremony, he then snapped at Hamilton, who had said, "Jeez, you guys are fast." Norris quickly shot back that Hamilton himself used to have a fast car "seven years ago." Hamilton, who seemed genuinely buzzed to see old team McLaren back on top, laughed and defensively said he was just "complimenting your car." Norris also looked sheepish during and after the McLaren team photo, which F1 teams customarily do with both drivers and every member of the race team in the hours after a win.

A cooler head ultimately prevailed, Norris seeming to realise how it would have looked if his final decision had been different.

"I think there's just a difference of simply just deserving to win a race and not deserving to win," Norris said. "I didn't deserve to win today, simple as that.

Oscar Piastri, in car, eventually took his maiden win in F1 after Lando Norris followed team orders and let his fellow McLaren past in Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The fact I was in that position was incorrect. I think that was a mistake from us as a team. I shouldn't have been in that position, I think it was a strategic way to run our race. It gave me hope and gave me that position of, 'Oh I'm here now,' but I shouldn't have been there in the first place. So I'm not going to talk about it because I shouldn't have been there, I didn't deserve to win. End of story from that side."

While the debriefs of the next few days might be uncomfortable, Norris' decision to finally move over will have kept the goodwill he has built up over the years intact. Once the more awkward conversations have passed, McLaren will see the positive of it all: situations like these, however unique and self-inflicted, are a wider part of its new reality. Team orders for race-winning positions are a consequence of delivering a car that can regularly compete for victories, and McLaren has now become the class leader. It's a good problem to have.

Asked by ESPN when team orders might need to be seriously discussed, Norris said McLaren will have to talk through how similar situations play out in future.

"As a team, I think we have, and have shown plenty of times between drivers -- whether it has been Carlos [Sainz] and myself, Daniel [Ricciardo] and myself, Oscar and myself -- that when things do go one another's way, we're there to help one another, you know? ... But of course we're going to discuss it and there's going to be times maybe in the future where things are like that. But if Oscar's led the whole race, I don't want him just to ... it's not fair, and I don't think that's how it should work, that he should just let me pass for me to win because I'm fighting for a championship.

"Maybe I'll ask Oscar, maybe he will! Maybe he'd let me pass! But today was his, and that should be it. It wasn't my race today. He drove better, and he got a good start and that was that, so ... yeah, like I said, something we'll speak about as a team and we speak about all the time. Something we're good at and something we'll continue to do good at."

Norris might well be the driver McLaren ends up prioritising later in the year if the championship fight tightens, but the controversy he created on Sunday makes it easy to overlook the fact that Piastri has finally had his big breakthrough. If the Australian can keep taking the fight to Norris, McLaren's conversations about team orders going forward might have to be extensive and, crucially, clearly defined.