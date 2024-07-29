Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton said his record-extending 105th Formula One win at the Belgian Grand Prix was bittersweet given Mercedes teammate George Russell's disqualification from victory.

Hamilton inherited the Spa win after Russell's car was found to be underneath the minimum weight requirement for every car at the end of an event.

It denied Mercedes what had been a one-two finish at the chequered flag.

"Mixed feelings for today's result," Hamilton wrote on Sunday. "Obviously happy to get the win but I feel for George and it's disappointing for the team not to get the one-two.

"A lot of positives to take from today, though. At the start of the weekend, we didn't expect to be at the front or the pace we had, so it's great to see just how much progress has been made and that we are in the fight.

"We take all these positives with us into the break and will come back a stronger team ready to keep the momentum going."

Russell, who had celebrated as the victor on the podium, later posted on X to say that the stewards' decision was "heartbreaking."

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell celebrated the latter's win at the presentation before news of the disqualification broke. Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite Russell's disqualification, Mercedes has won three of the last four races.

Hamilton's win continued his own remarkable turnaround in his fortunes -- until the British Grand Prix, he had not won for 945 days, and has now won two of the last three F1 races.

Hamilton is the clear leader for all-time F1 wins. The next closest driver is Michael Schumacher, on 91, while 2024 points leader and defending champion Max Verstappen is third all-time with 61.