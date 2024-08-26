Lando Norris speaks after finishing ahead of Max Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix. (0:39)

The Haas F1 team has been given clearance to leave Netherlands for the Italian Grand Prix after former sponsor Uralkali confirmed payment of outstanding money was owed.

Haas' trucks were held at the Zandvoort circuit overnight after the Dutch Grand Prix while Uralkali waited to receive $9 million from the American team.

The money had been sent over the weekend after Uralkali had sent bailiffs to the paddock.

Haas had been ordered to pay its former title partner the money after cutting its sponsorship short early in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Swiss tribunal made the order in June but Haas had not paid by the time the Dutch GP came around, prompting Uralkali into action.

On Thursday, bailiffs collected an inventory of Haas' equipment in case the money was not paid by the end of the weekend.

That left Haas facing the risk of not making it to Monza for the next race of the season.

On Monday, Haas confirmed it's trucks had left Zandvoort and that Uralkali had received the payment.

It is unclear whether there will be any knock on effect from Haas' equipment leaving late -- rival teams would have started making the journey to northern Italy on Sunday night.