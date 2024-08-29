MONZA, Italy -- Lewis Hamilton admitted his arrival at the Italian Grand Prix felt different this year ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025.

Ferrari, F1's most successful team, and Monza, host of the Italian GP in every year of the world championship era bar 1980, are synonymous with each other.

At the start of this year Hamilton agreed a contract which will see him replace Carlos Sainz next season.

"I'm not going to lie, it definitely does feel a little bit different. It always feels special when you come here," Hamilton said during Thursday's press conference.

"We're coming here at a decent time in terms of, the weather's incredible today, obviously the huge changes they've made to the track. There's always such incredible passion throughout Italy just in the culture in general, but particularly about racing.

"It's always exciting just to see the fans that we're going to see throughout the weekend, the passion and excitement that they really bring to this race is really not particularly matched in too many places."

Hamilton has not spoken too much about his impending move since signing the contract, deciding instead to concentrate on his final year with Mercedes.

The topic of the move dominated his media session ahead of this year's race.

The seven-time world champion said he has always had a good vibe from Italy's fanbase, known as the tifosi.

"I don't know what to expect. If I'm honest, over the last few years, I've had a really warm welcome every time I've come to be honest. There was one time we were really fighting against Ferrari, I can't remember what year that was, but even then, people were positive, there was never any negativity."

Hamilton, who admitted his Italian is still not great, then turned to future teammate Charles Leclerc, seated alongside him, and said: "I think over the past few years, I've heard, is it vine Ferrari? How do you say come to Ferrari?"

Leclerc then laughed and replied: "Vieni Ferrari."

To that, Hamilton said: "Vieni Ferrari! So I heard that quite a lot. So it will be interesting to see how that is this year. But already at Imola for example, I got a really warm reception. There was this amazing picture of me, you and Fred, did you see it?"

Hamilton was referring to a picture which portrayed him, Leclerc and Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur as angelic saints.