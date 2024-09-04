Open Extended Reactions

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature a Ferrari Challenge support race as part of Formula One's plans to improve the spectator experience in Year 2 and beyond.

F1's flagship event -- which the organisation spent over $500 million on last year -- took place on a street circuit including the city's iconic Strip.

The weekend featured only F1's schedule of three practice sessions, qualifying and the race itself on Saturday evening.

This year there will be more racing taking place during the week, with the Ferrari Challenge set to feature, with a practice and qualifying session on Thursday, with a 35-minute race on both Friday and Saturday before F1 cars hit the track.

"We know what we have to do before the grand prix this year," said Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer for F1 and Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc.

"We're adding Ferrari Challenge. So that will be coming, we're super excited about it. We took on the feedback last year of not having a support race. Logistics last year were our number one concern, which again I think everyone understood.

"So now we feel much more comfortable being able to extend the operating hours and the track activity. It was just a year-one confidence thing honestly, and now we're feeling pretty good about it.

"Ferrari also brings a crowd that loves Las Vegas as you'd expect. So it's a natural one for us to go after, and they've been incredible partners."

Ferrari's 296 Challenge cars, which take part in the series, will also be showcased on the Boulevard as part of F1's fan festival during the week of the race.

Organisers are also hoping that the presence of cars on track avoids a repeat of the issues faced ahead of the F1 race last year.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix was held for the first time in 2023. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

In first practice, Carlos Sainz's Ferrari was destroyed by a loose drain cover on the circuit, which significantly limited running on the opening day and led to calls for refunds from fans in attendance.

The overall fan experience has been top of mind for the event bosses this year. Locals have snapped up 30,000 tickets to a fan festival which will run on the Friday and Saturday.

The paddock building, featured on many of the aerial shots of the race last year, will also this year feature an ice rink for VIP guests with access to the Paddock Club.

"It is not an obvious connection with Formula One, but Vegas has got the Golden Knights," Prazer said of the Las Vegas NHL team.

"But the idea is, honestly, that if you look at the size of the paddock club and making sure that you actually activate all the space, it was one of those of, 'what do we do?' It's a lot of fun."