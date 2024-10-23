Mexico City Grand Prix: Times, stats, predictions

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc reflects on his start to the United States Grand Prix after his win. (0:41)

Open Extended Reactions

The United States Grand Prix saw Ferrari and Red Bull regain their form.

Ferrari took a surprise one-two in the grand prix led by Charles Leclerc while Max Verstappen collected enough points from his sprint race victory and a third place on Sunday to extend his lead in the drivers' championship.

Lando Norris has his work cut out over the next five races to reduce Verstappen's 57 point lead. Can McLaren hold on to the constructors' title before the season concludes in Abu Dhabi?

This weekend F1 returns to the traditional format at Sergio Perez's home race in Mexico City with it all to play for on Sunday.

The weather is set to be dry and settled with highs of 22 degrees celsius and partly cloudy.

The Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has an altitude of 7,300 feet (2,200 metres) making it the highest race on the F1 calendar. Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Latest news

Can Ferrari beat McLaren, Red Bull to F1 constructors' crown?

Norris-Verstappen U.S. GP duel brings into question F1 rules.

McLaren boss Andrea Stella says Norris' penalty was 'inappropriate'.