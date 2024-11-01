Open Extended Reactions

Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed he is in talks with other Formula 1 teams about Franco Colapinto's future in the sport.

The Argentinean driver, who joined Williams' driver academy at the start of 2023, replaced Logan Sargeant at the Italian Grand Prix this year and has impressed in his first five races.

However, Williams has Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz under contract to race for the team next year, meaning there will be no space for Colapinto to continue at Williams beyond the end of 2024.

Over the Mexico Grand Prix weekend, it emerged that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had enquired about Colapinto's availability for next year.

Red Bull's second team, RB, has yet to confirm who will partner Yuki Tsunoda in 2025, with speculation his current teammate, Liam Lawson, could be promoted alongside Max Verstappen if Sergio Perez continues to underperform.

Sauber is the only other team that still has a seat available for 2025.

Vowles confirmed Colapinto's future was currently under discussion, but refused to elaborate on details.

"The best I can really tell you is we're actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well and protects all parties," Vowles said. "So it's very much in those lines.

"It's never straightforward between Formula 1 teams because you're fighting on track and you're trying to find a solution for a career of a young man. But answering the question, he's earning his place.

"He needs to do more on track to keep earning his place as a result of things, but he's shining, and that's why there's interest from teams.

"And our responsibility in that is I have a responsibility both towards him and Williams. And hopefully we'll have some great news to be able to talk to everyone about, but today that isn't available."

Asked when a decision will be made, Vowles added: "I mean, these sorts of things are always hard to do because you're talking about multiple teams talking together.

"But it'll be something that I'm confident before the last race of the season we'll have nailed, but it's really hard for me to pinpoint where in between those two timelines."

Meanwhile, McLaren has said it will not prevent its junior driver Gabriele Bortoleto from racing in F1 next year if an offer is on the table.

The Brazilian is leading the Formula 2 championship and Sauber has shown interest in signing him from 2025 to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say once again how good a job he has been doing in junior categories, winning F3, leading F2 in his first season," McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said of Bortoleto.

"This is to lead into the fact that I think it is very, very normal and natural that Formula 1 teams are interested in having Gabriel as a driver.

"In terms of McLaren, McLaren will not stop the possibility for Gabriel to drive Formula 1. Conversations are ongoing and we will see what the scenario will be for the future."