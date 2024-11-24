Open Extended Reactions

Ferrari issued team orders to both drivers during the race. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS - Charles Leclerc launched an astonishing expletive-laden rant against Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Leclerc finished in fourth, one place behind Sainz after the pair swapped positions throughout the race.

At a crucial point in their respective races, Sainz passed Leclerc shortly after the latter had exited from a pit-stop.

As Leclerc came out of the pits after his second stop, race engineer Bryan Bozzi advised him that Sainz was not far behind.

"Carlos has been told to not overtake but it's really close, he might be just in front," Bozzi said. He then gave him another message: "He has been told to not put you under pressure so just take care of your tyres."

At that same moment, Sainz passed Leclerc on the right hand side.

On the radio channel, there was a brief static noise as Leclerc appeared to open and then close his radio channel.

A little while later, he replied: "Maybe try in Spanish"

After the race, Leclerc raged at Ferrari.

The following exchange took place between Leclerc and Bozzi, who started by instructing him to pick up rubber on his tyres, as is customary for an in-lap back to the pits.

At the end of the exchange, Leclerc appeared to realise he had left his radio on.

Bozzi: "Pick up, please."

Leclerc: "Yes. Whatever you want. As always."

Bozzi: "Charles, you did your job, OK. Thank you."

Leclerc: "Yeah. [laughing] Yeah, yeah. Yeah, I did my job, but being nice f---s me over all the f---ing time, all the f---ing time. It's not even being nice, it's just being respectful. I know I need to shut up but..."

Bozzi: "Charles, Charles...."

Leclerc: "...At one point it's always the same. So. Ahhh my f---ing God."

Bryan: "OK. But anyway... you did the right thing for the team. And pick up please."

Leclerc: "Yeah, yeah. F---ing pick up what the f--- we want. And the radio is on. I'm sorry. That was, not me."

Onboard shot then showed Leclerc hitting his steering wheel with both hands as he continued driving back to the pits.

Leclerc did not talk much about the incident post race.

Speaking to Sky Italy in the media pen later, Sainz said: "I agreed not to talk to the media because we always talk here, we always make a mess. I agreed with him not to say anything to the media."

When asked if they didn't need to talk it out, he added: "No, no. It's stuff between me and him. I never open the radio, I never talk to the media because I don't like it. It's not a nice thing to do. It's not necessary."

When told Sainz had said the two of them were collaborating better than ever, and then asked whether he agreed, Leclerc simply replied: "Yes."

Leclerc then hinted that he had let Sainz past him earlier in the race without instruction from the team.

"I think I did it on the first straight and I didn't even have the message from the team. I said it on the radio that I will do it."