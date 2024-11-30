Open Extended Reactions

George Russell took aim at McLaren's Qatar sprint race tactics on Saturday, saying he hopes Sunday's full-length grand prix will be a "proper race" instead of "this team orders stuff."

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren one-two in the Qatar sprint race after Lando Norris moved over to let his teammate past on the final lap as payback for Piastri gifting him a sprint race win in Brazil.

However, Russell, who finished third, seemed to take exception with Norris' tactics earlier in the race when the McLaren driver slowed while leading to ensure Piastri had use of DRS to defend second place.

"It was very close to Turn 1 on a couple of occasions," Russell said after the sprint race. "It was obviously so frustrating every lap, Lando backing up, giving Oscar the DRS.

"Obviously, I understand why they did that. But when you're out here, you're fighting, you want to give it everything, and you want to put a race on, for the fans, it was just pretty infuriating."

Russell will start Sunday's grand prix in second place behind Max Verstappen on pole position and ahead of the McLaren drivers in third and fourth.

"Hopefully we can have a proper race rather than this team orders stuff," Russell said after qualifying. "It's going to be a good race.

"I think we'll all be going for it. It's actually great that Max is in the mix as well. I was really surprised at their turnaround because they looked really off the pace yesterday, off the pace this morning.

"And obviously they were both in Q3 and Max on pole. So I think we've got a good race on our hands."

Norris said after the sprint race that he had decided in Brazil that he would help Piastri and give up a victory if the opportunity arose. However, he added after qualifying that there he would not be so generous in Sunday's grand prix.

"Yes, that was something completely separate," he said. "So, I'm excited.

"I mean, I think we still have a good chance. I don't think we're as quick as the Mercedes.

"And Red Bull showed how much they improved from yesterday, you know. So, yes, plenty of opportunity for everyone."