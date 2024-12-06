Nate Saunders details comments made by George Russell and Toto Wolff about their Red Bull rivals in Abu Dhabi. (2:44)

The Chinese Grand Prix will stay on the Formula 1 calendar until at least 2030 after a contract extension was announced on Friday.

The deal was struck even though F1's first Chinese driver, Zhou Guanyu, is without a race seat next year.

F1's previous contract to race at the Shanghai International Circuit, signed in 2021, had been due to run out next year. In a statement announcing the extension, F1 claimed a "fanbase" of 150 million people in China and said most had started to follow F1 in the last four years.

Shanghai hosts the second round of the 2025 season from March 21 through 23, including a sprint race.

Zhou became the first Chinese driver in F1 with what was then known as the Alfa Romeo team in 2022. Now in his third season with the team, which now competes as Sauber, he is without a place on the grid next year.

The Chinese GP extension comes despite Zhou Guanyu as yet failing to have a seat on the 2025 Formula 1 grid Xia Yifang/Xinhua via Getty Images

Zhou didn't race in China until this year because races at Shanghai were repeatedly cancelled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first Chinese Grand Prix was held in 2004. It did not take place from 2020 through 2023.

The announcement from F1 comes on the same week it was confirmed the Dutch Grand Prix will be held for the last time in 2026, after only a one-year contract was agreed.

The event has been a highlight on the calendar for many since its return in 2021, particularly for fans of Netherlands driver Max Verstappen, who has won the race three times.