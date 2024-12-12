Red Bull's Max Verstappen has got himself into selected lists of drivers and F1 records after winning his fourth consecutive World Championship in Las Vegas. (0:47)

Max Verstappen has assured Formula E he will be watching their races after the electric series donated $250,000 to charity following a bet on the Red Bull driver's fourth successive Formula 1 title.

Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds promised in February to pay the sum should Verstappen fail to win the title, a wager made to highlight how predictable he felt F1 was compared to his series.

After Verstappen did so, but in a far more competitive and thrilling season than predicted, Dodds decided to donate the money anyway.

The cash will be split equally between Red Bull's Wings for Life foundation for spinal cord research and a new fund to provide greater opportunities for women in motorsport.

"What started as a very tongue-in-cheek 'bet' at the start of the season has evolved into a serious commitment to support gender equity within our championship, with the ultimate goal of seeing women competing full-time in Formula E," Dodds said.

Verstappen, who collects his F1 winner's trophy at a gala awards ceremony in Rwanda on Friday, told Dodds in a video call that it was a "great shout" and "I'll be watching the championship during my time off."

Dodds told Reuters Formula E had commissioned the 'More Than Equal' organisation, co-founded by former F1 racer David Coulthard, to carry out research into the barriers women experience in motorsport.

Formula E boss Jeff Dodds donated $250k to charity after Max Verstappen's Formula 1 championship win. Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images for Formula E

He said two women had been contracted to drive in Formula E's general rookie test next year, without naming names, which serves as a pathway to Formula E.

"That's where seats can kind of get determined, or drivers get invested in for simulator work through the rest of the season," he said

"So I think the first season we could potentially see a woman go straight into the seat is Season 13, which would be the start of the Gen4 era.

"That would be pretty exciting ... We'll continue to create opportunities for women to test the car through this season [11], and through next season," he added. "We'll create more and more opportunities for them."

F1 has not had a female racer since 1976 but several have competed in Formula E in the past decade, with Switzerland's Simona de Silvestro the only one to have scored points to date.

Dodds said he would not be making any further wagers on F1.

"I think that moment's passed. I only like sure things," he said.

"I said to Max, he did create a small squeaky bum moment for me midway through the season but [otherwise] he looked nailed on and I'm glad he delivered on my small wager. But it won't be quite so nailed on next year, I don't think."

Dodds said bets were also off when it came to his series, with Jaguar's Mitch Evans winning last weekend's opening race in Brazil from last on the grid.

"Genuinely, no one knows how this season is going to shake out," he said.