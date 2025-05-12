Actor Damson Idris talks about what it was like being on track with the likes of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at the British Grand Prix while filming the movie "F1." (1:18)

Formula 1 has released the final trailer for the upcoming F1 movie, which stars Brad Pitt and features scenes filmed on location at races over the past two years.

F1's feature film, set for international release on June 25 and June 27 in the U.S., follows Pitt's veteran racer character Sonny Hayes returning to the fictional APX GP.

The movie, directed by Top Gun Maverick's Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, has also leant on input from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Pitt stars alongside Damson Idris, whose character Joshua Pearce is Hayes' young teammate.

Lewis Hamilton has assisted Brad Pitt and co while filming the F1 movie. Getty

The trailer, running at nearly 2 minutes 30 seconds in length, further teases the internal conflict between Hayes and Pearce during the season.

It includes contact between the pair at Silverstone, where the F1 movie filmed on location, taking part in numerous filming days at the circuit and joining the actual F1 grid on the formation lap ahead of the 2023 race itself.

Pitt and Idris both joined the pre-race anthem in 2023, standing alongside Max Verstappen, a shot which features in the trailer.

Pitt was also filming on the grid ahead of the 2024 edition, as well as filming a scene which featured an interaction with Fernando Alonso in the media pen after the race.

The trailer also features on location filming at the circuits in Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi and Monza.

The McLaren Technology Centre in Working, headquarters of constructors' champions McLaren, also features as APX GP's base.

The new trailer heavily features Kerry Condon, who plays team director Kate McKenna.

A voiceover from McKenna features as she tells Hayes the values of teamwork and chastises him for a selfish approach to his return.