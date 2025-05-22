Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is writing three movie scripts that will be developed by his film production company, Dawn Apollo.

Hamilton set up Dawn Apollo in 2022, saying at the time that he would like to fully focus on movie making after he retires from Formula 1.

The company was heavily involved in the upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt, with Hamilton working as a producer and consultant.

The seven-time champion, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes at the start of the year, said he has three ideas for scripts that are currently at various stages.

"I've got three concepts that I'm writing," he said ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix. "I'm going to write them with a writer because I've never written a movie before.

"But I've got these concepts and these ideas that I've come up with for movies. I think two of them will be animations and one of them is already in a phase of the first part of the script already, so it's exciting.

"And then there will be documentaries, there will be maybe a TV series at some stage, but mostly movies. I love the development of movies -- that's what I love the most."

On Wednesday, Hamilton joined his fellow F1 drivers for a private screening of the new F1 movie in Monaco. Speaking about the experience, he said he got a kick from seeing his name appear in the credits and is looking forward to working on more projects in the future.

"When you do hopefully watch it, at the beginning you see all the different logos for the different production houses and my one comes up, which I worked on for so long, which is Dawn Apollo, so it comes up with the planetary [logo] that was my idea," Hamilton said.

"So that came up it and it was just amazing to see that, and then quite early on in the film it starts telling you who produced the movie and it came up with my name. So yeah, I've gone in very high, I couldn't go in any higher for the first movie, but we will be producing more movies over the coming years."