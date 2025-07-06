Lando Norris has claimed his first ever victory at the British Grand Prix. (1:00)

SILVERSTONE, England -- As Lando Norris closed in on home victory at the British Grand Prix, he had one overriding thought in his head: "Just don't f--- it up."

Norris beat McLaren teammate and championship rival Oscar Piastri to become the 13th British driver to win Silverstone's famous race.

"Everything I've ever wanted to achieve," Norris said of the win after stepping out of the car. "Apart from a championship, I think this is as good as it gets in terms of feelings, in terms of achievement, being proud -- all of it. You know, this is where it all started for me, was watching actually, was watching you on TV many years ago. And now, thankfully, I've been able to have my go."

Silverstone had witnessed an emotional home victory for Lewis Hamilton 12 months ago, but Norris said his feelings had been of "pure happiness," even though his voice had sounded croaky as he spoke to his McLaren team on the victory lap.

Asked if he had shed a tear after winning, Norris said: "No tears! I tried, but no. I don't know. When I get emotional, I don't cry, I just smile. It's pure happiness. It's pure enjoyment of the moment that you're in.

"I wish I could cry because I think it looks better for pictures sometimes. But no, I just smile instead."

Lando Norris won back-to-back races for the first time in a season. The win marks McLaren's first at Silverstone since 2008 with Lewis Hamilton. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Norris had taken the lead after the last round of pit-stops, with Piastri forced to serve a 10-second penalty after the stewards deemed he had driven erratically before a Safety Car restart.

Once he had moved into the lead, Norris' victory never seemed in doubt.

Asked what he was thinking in the final laps, Norris said: "I mean, your mind just goes pretty blank. So everything you might think before the race, you forget. I mean, the main thing is always just don't f--- it up. That's rule number one.

"But the last few laps, I was just looking into the crowd. I was just trying to take it all in, enjoy the moment because it might never happen again. Hope it does, but these are memories that I'll bring with me forever. So incredible achievement."

Norris had witnessed the first of Hamilton's record nine British Grand Prix victories in 2008 as a fan.

The names of other British world champions like Jackie Stewart, Nigel Mansell and Jim Clark are also on the famous BRDC trophy.

"I've joined a long list of pretty incredible winners who have won here in the past. Most of them are Lewis! But to join him and, from a British side, to continue the reign of the British here is pretty amazing. And just for the fans.

"The last two laps, looking up at the fans and seeing them on their feet and cheering -- these are moments that no one really gets, none of you guys get to witness. This is something that I and very few others, especially Brits, get to witness.

"It's a very selfish moment, but it's one of the most special, the most incredible, because it's such a rare thing that someone gets to feel and to see and to witness. For me, the best win."

The victory moves Norris to within eight points of Piastri in the championship at the half way stage, with 12 races remaining in the season.