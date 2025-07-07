Hear from Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri and Nico Hulkenberg after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (0:35)

With or without a podium, Nico Hulkenberg has always been a top-five driver in Formula 1, according to his former teammate Carlos Sainz.

In his 239th F1 race, Hulkenberg secured the first podium of his career at Sunday's British Grand Prix after a remarkable drive in his Sauber from 19th on the grid.

The third-place finish marked the longest wait for a podium in F1 history, eclipsing Sainz's own record of 101 races.

Hulkenberg and Sainz were teammates at Renault at the end of 2017 and throughout the 2018 season, and the Spanish driver said he never doubted the German's talent.

"Congrats," Sainz said when asked if he could offer a word on Hulkenberg's achievement. "He must have done a very solid race to be up there in P3.

"Honestly, the fact that people could keep cursing the fact that he didn't have any podiums, for me was completely irrelevant. For me, he's always been a top-five driver on the grid every time he's been in F1, and his level of race execution is incredible.

Nico Hulkenberg celebrates with teammate Gabriel Bortoleto and Sauber chief Mattia Binotto after his podium at Silverstone. Kym Illman/Getty Images

"I was his teammate for a time and the fact that he didn't have a podium was just circumstantial and due to his teams he had driven in. I'm glad he has this podium now to shut everyone up who doubted him, for me I never doubted him and knew one day he would always be on a podium."

In his 15-year career, Hulkenberg has driven for five different teams but rarely had a competitive car.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso believes the absence of podiums in Hulkenberg's career up until Sunday was entirely down to the machinery and not the driver.

"I mean it's the first podium, so I'm super happy for him," Alonso said. "He's one of the best drivers on the grid that never had the opportunity to have a proper car underneath him.

"I'm very, very, truly happy for him, so I hope he enjoys today."