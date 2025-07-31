The "Unlapped" team discuss if the Max Verstappen potentially leaving Red Bull rumours were overblown. (1:49)

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has signed a multi-year extension, ending speculation about his future.

Vasseur's job had been under scrutiny for a while, with some media outlets in Italy reporting last month he was set to be sacked at the end of the season due to poor results.

Ferrari ended any doubts on Thursday by confirming a new deal, saying the extension reflected a "determination to build on the foundations laid so far" under his leadership.

Although F1 deals rarely specify contract lengths the team confirmed it was a "multiple-year," which should take him beyond 2026.

News of his extension comes weeks after Christian Horner, one of the most decorated team bosses in history, was sacked by Red Bull.

Horner had been linked with Vasseur's job earlier this year -- before his Red Bull departure -- and has a good relationship with Ferrari chairman John Elkann, but the new Vasseur deal will end that speculation for the time being.

Fred Vasseur has extended his stay at Ferrari. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Vasseur replaced Mattia Binotto in 2023 and played a key role in signing Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes.

He almost ended Ferrari's title drought last season when the team came one overtake away from beating McLaren to the constructors' championship, which would have been its first title of any kind since 2008.

Despite that strong run, pressure had grown this season, with McLaren pulling ahead and Ferrari underwhelming on track.

Hamilton's China sprint race has been the only time a Ferrari driver has been on the top step of the podium.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had both pledged their support publicly to Vasseur when reports in Italy were at a fever pitch.

The deal means Vasseur will lead Ferrari into the new Formula 1 era next year.

The sport is set for a sweeping rule change on both the aerodynamic and engine side, meaning brand new cars for every team.

Like its rivals, Ferrari has been working away on its 2026 car behind the scenes.

As with any regulation change, the new rules offer a clean slate -- giving Ferrari and every other team reason to hope they can emerge as the dominant team come the season-opening Australian Grand Prix next year.