McLaren's 2025 Formula 1 campaign is shaping up to be one of the most dominant in the team's history -- with the Constructors' Championship on the verge of being wrapped up much earlier than last year's dramatic season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Having secured its first team title in 26 years in 2024, McLaren is on course to retain the crown in record time, with several races still to go.

The earliest it could mathematically clinch the championship is at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sept. 21, the 16th race of the season.

There will be 346 points left up for grabs from eight rounds after this weekend's race in Baku, and McLaren hold a 337-point lead over Ferrari.

As McLaren already have enough wins to make a tie-break null and void, a 346-point lead over second place would see the team clinch the title.

Mercedes and Red Bull are also in the battle for second, so McLaren will become champions in Azerbaijan if it:

Outscores Ferrari by nine points or more

AND

Isn't outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more

AND

Isn't outscored by Red Bull by 33 points or more

It's a target well within reach given McLaren's form. The only race this season where it didn't meet all three of the above conditions was the Canadian Grand Prix, where Mercedes finished first and third, and Ferrari also outscored McLaren.

Armed with a dominant car and exceptional performances from drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, McLaren has already notched 12 race wins and seven one-two finishes through the first 15 races of 2025. The relentless pace and consistency has created a commanding lead in the standings, with 617 points compared to Ferrari's 280.

The F1 record for the earliest Constructors' Championship win came in 2023, when Red Bull won it with six races remaining.

McLaren clinched its ninth constructors' title -- and first since 1998 -- at the final race of the 2024 season, beating Ferrari by 14 points thanks to a victory by Norris.

Piastri and Norris are locked in a much more competitive Drivers' Championship battle, with the Australian holding a 31-point lead over his teammate.