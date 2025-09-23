Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz react to their respective first- and third-place finishes at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Lando Norris has said Red Bull's resurgence in the last two races should come as no surprise as he prepares for Max Verstappen to become a factor in the title race.

After consecutive victories in Azerbaijan and Italy, Verstappen moved 69 points off championship leader Oscar Piastri on Sunday and 44 points behind second place Norris.

Verstappen's win in Monza ended an eight-race win drought in which he only scored two podiums as Red Bull struggled for performance.

But Norris said the defending champion's recent victories are in line with Red Bull's performance at the start of the season and should not come as a surprise.

"It's not often that they're slow, you know, so I think people need to stop being so surprised that they're quick," he said.

"Max was winning races already at the beginning of the year, he could have won round one, I think he was pretty close to winning round two in the sprint or something.