Championship leader Oscar Piastri is out of the Azerbaijan GP after crashing on the very first lap and loses his 34-race scoring streak. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Oscar Piastri took full blame for his race-ending accident on the opening lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which saw him drop six points in the drivers' championship to McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

A crash in Saturday's qualifying session meant Piastri started the race from ninth on the grid, but he had dropped to last place by the first corner after his car slipped into anti-stall mode following a jump start.

As he set about regaining positions on the opening lap, Piastri attempted to go to the outside of a group of cars at Turn 5 and crashed into the barriers.

"I think just ultimately I misjudged the grip level," Piastri said. "Probably a lot of that's from dirty air, but I know better than that -- to expect the lack of grip.

"I'm certainly not blaming it on anything else. It was two simple errors on my behalf that I caused today."

A dejected Oscar Piastri after crashing out of the Azerbaijan GP. The McLaren driver was spotted trackside watching the race from a phone before returning to the garage later on. Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Piastri said there was no obvious reason for him having two accidents in as many days, but took some solace from his pure performance during the weekend.

"You're never going to feel amazing after a weekend like this, but ultimately I felt like the pace has still been good this weekend," he said. "I think it's rare that I have so many executional errors, so very much focused on putting that behind me.

"I would be much more concerned if these errors were because I was trying to make up time or do things like that. I think there should be ... obviously they were costly errors, but things that can be very easily rectified."

He added: "There's not been anything that different [this weekend]. It depends how you want to look at that.

"For me, if I felt like I was in a completely different headspace, then it's easier to blame it on that -- and also a problem to rectify, I guess.

"But this weekend's felt like any other weekend, just unfortunately there's been far too many mistakes from start to finish."