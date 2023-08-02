Perhaps the majority of Jordan Romano's fantasy managers paid little attention when the Toronto Blue Jays closer threw only five pitches in the mid-July All-Star game, only to be abruptly removed due to lower back tightness. It should have worried fantasy managers. Romano took a few days off from throwing, then returned to the mound to save a few wins, but ultimately, an IL stint beckoned this past weekend.

The Blue Jays claim they were merely being cautious and Romano, among the league leaders with 28 saves, may return to active duty when first eligible on August 13. Perhaps this is all true and this is no big deal, but back problems tend to be particularly worrisome, and the Blue Jays just happened to trade for St. Louis Cardinals RHP Jordan Hicks, seemingly in conjunction with the IL move, even as the team says the moves are not related.