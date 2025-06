Open Extended Reactions

We're almost halfway to the finish line.

Fantasy baseball's Week 14 brings us the mathematical midpoint of the 2025 season, as 50% of all games scheduled (barring postponements between now and then) will be in the books once two become official on Friday. Yes, the All-Star Game might traditionally be regarded the baseball season's "midpoint," but that usually takes place beyond the mathematical 50% point of the year.

The halfway point is a good benchmark for fantasy managers to take stock of their teams' current standing, strengths and weaknesses.

Kyle Tucker returns to Houston for the first time since his trade to the Chicago Cubs, who play three games at Daikin Park over the weekend. The No. 3 overall hitter in terms of fantasy points this season, Tucker was a career .275/.353/.513 hitter with 57 home runs in 325 games at Daikin. It'll also be a matchup of divisional leaders, as Tucker's Cubs lead the National League Central and the Houston Astros lead the American League West.

If the Atlanta Braves are to make up any ground in the NL East race, Week 14 is an ideal time to do it, with four road games against the division-leading New York Mets followed by three back home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Entering play on June 20, the Braves trailed the Mets and Phillies, tied for the divisional lead, by 10 games.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, June 23 9 6:35 PM 0 Tuesday, June 24 15 6:35 PM 0 Wednesday, June 25 15 2:10 PM 4 Thursday, June 26 9 1:10 PM 8 Friday, June 27 15 6:40 PM 0 Saturday, June 28 15 1:05 PM 12 Sunday, June 29 15 12:05 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 14

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Braves 7 Orioles 6 Cubs 7 Cubs 7 Reds 6 Mariners 7 Twins 7 Guardians 6 Athletics 6 Mets 7 White Sox 6 Dodgers 6 Mariners 7 Tigers 6 Marlins 6 Cardinals 7 Astros 6 Phillies 6 Royals 6 Rays 6 Angels 6 Blue Jays 6 Brewers 6 Nationals 6

Starting pitchers for Week 14

Hitting charts for Week 14