Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... Tyrese Haliburton has more fantasy points than last season

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Chris Paul plays in 75-plus games

San Antonio Spurs C Victor Wembanyama is enjoying a remarkable second NBA season, and we could point to several of his statistics as modestly surprising. As Wembanyama and his teammates prepare for this week's much-anticipated two-game series with the thriving Indiana Pacers in Paris, he is third in ESPN fantasy points, averaging 57.6 per game, up from 51.3 last season. Wembanyama's averages have risen in traditional points (24.4), rebounds (10.8), blocks (4.0) and 3-pointers (3.2) and he is shooting better as well. There is nobody like Wembanyama.